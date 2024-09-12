PSG accepts mediation for Mbappé pay dispute

Paris St-Germain welcomed an offer from the French football league’s governing body (LFP) on Wednesday to mediate with Kylian Mbappé over the France forward’s wage dispute after his departure from the Ligue 1 side.

Mbappé left PSG to make a high-profile switch to Real Madrid in the close season and French media reported the 25-year-old is seeking about €55m.

PSG and Mbappé were at loggerheads in 2023 when the forward, who is the club’s all-time top scorer, refused to sign a contract extension and was frozen out of the team.

He was later reinstated into the first team squad after they arrived at a resolution, but he left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season as a free agent.