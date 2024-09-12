PSG accepts mediation for Mbappé pay dispute
Football league’s governing body has invited the France international to consider the process
Paris St-Germain welcomed an offer from the French football league’s governing body (LFP) on Wednesday to mediate with Kylian Mbappé over the France forward’s wage dispute after his departure from the Ligue 1 side.
Mbappé left PSG to make a high-profile switch to Real Madrid in the close season and French media reported the 25-year-old is seeking about €55m.
PSG and Mbappé were at loggerheads in 2023 when the forward, who is the club’s all-time top scorer, refused to sign a contract extension and was frozen out of the team.
He was later reinstated into the first team squad after they arrived at a resolution, but he left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season as a free agent.
“The club recalled that the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris,” a PSG spokesperson said.
“In light of the club’s oral and documented arguments, the commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris Saint-Germain has been seeking for many months.
“The commission has now invited the player to consider the mediation process.”
In January, Mbappé had said he made an agreement with PSG chair Nasser Al-Khelaifi that would “protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead”.
Media reports in 2023 said Mbappé had agreed to forgo loyalty bonuses if he left PSG on a free transfer.
Reuters has contacted Mbappé’s representatives for comment.
Reuters