Sport / Soccer

Leverkusen look to shore up defence, Bayern eye third straight win

12 September 2024 - 14:42
by Karolos Grohmann
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Berlin — Bayer Leverkusen may draft in loan signing Nordi Mukiele to help plug their leaky defence at Hoffenheim on Saturday after the Bundesliga champions conceded five goals in their first two matches of the new season.

Unbeaten throughout the previous domestic campaign en route to a league and cup double, Xabi Alonso’s team opened their title defence with a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach but then lost to RB Leipzig just before the international break.

Powerful PSG defender Mukiele could make his first league start against Hoffenheim to help snuff out opposition attacks while his versatility would also speed up their transition game.

Central defender Jonathan Tah will have to up his game after looking out of form in Germany's 2-2 Nations League draw against Netherlands on Tuesday, with Dutch coach Ronald Koeman among those criticising his performance.

Exequiel Palacios, who is back from injury, and Robert Andrich are options for the holding midfield positions with new signing Aleix Garcia having played there in the first two games but failing to impress.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich are looking to make it three wins in a row against promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday with Germany winger Leroy Sane eyeing a comeback after groin surgery in July.

The Bavarians are desperate to win back the league title under new coach Kompany, who replaced Thomas Tuchel.

Borussia Dortmund’s biggest signing, striker Serhou Guirassy, who joined from last season’s runners-up VfB Stuttgart, could also make his debut against visitors Heidenheim on Friday after recovering from a knee injury.

“He has increased the intensity in the past weeks and now he makes an outstanding impression,” said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin on Wednesday. “There is no mental handbrake. He behaves just like a top player should.”

The Guinea international scored 28 league goals for Stuttgart last season.

Heidenheim are unlikely to be pushovers, however. They sit atop the table on goal difference, having bagged two wins from two matches with six goals scored and none conceded. Reuters

McIlroy: Exhibition vs LIV players not meant to send ‘message’

McIlroy has expressed his frustration since the creation of LIV Golf, which began in 2021 and has splintered the sport
Sport
55 minutes ago

Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier

Brazil had only three shots on target in the match, all via a frustrated Vinicius Jr
Sport
22 hours ago

Man Utd pledge to improve on and off the pitch after fifth year of losses

United have embarked on a slew of changes since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25% stake in the club
Sport
22 hours ago

Broos expects improvement as Premier League starts

Start of PSL expected to sharpen Bafana skills ahead of qualifiers in October
Sport
22 hours ago
