Important for Chiefs to have good start, says Given Msimango

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango wants them to have a good start to the campaign. Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have three Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches this month and defender Given Msimango says the club needs to have a solid start under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.
A new-look Chiefs’ campaign begins with the trip to Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), followed by a visit to AmaZulu (September 25) in Durban before they return home to host defending champions and fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns (September 28).
Starting with strong results in their opening matches will help the players settle with confidence and give hope to the club’s supporters, who have been starved of success over a nine-season trophyless period, said Msimango.
“A good start to the league is important. You always hear the clichés that it is not how you start but how you finish. But here at Chiefs it is important to start on a good note, to set the tone and momentum nicely for ourselves for all the games in September,” he said.
“We are playing three matches this month and if you start well you are more likely to create momentum that will help you to put together good results for the coming games.”
At the same time retired footballer Nathan Paulse said that for the first time in years he was excited to see who would win the PSL other than defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns this season.
The season opener on Saturday will feature Royal AM vs Cape Town City (3pm) and Polokwane City vs AmaZulu (8pm).
Sunday’s sole match is between Richards Bay and TS Galaxy (3pm).
The much-anticipated Tshwane derby between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United will take place on Tuesday (7.30pm).
On the same day, Stellenbosch FC will play Lamontville Golden Arrows (7.30pm). Wednesday will see two fixtures — Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United (7.30pm) and Sekhukhune United vs Magesi FC (7.30pm).
Looking at Sundowns’ performance in the MTN8, Paulse — who played for Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United — said this was the perfect time to play the defending champs. The Brazilians were knocked out of the MTN8 Cup semifinal by Stellenbosch on a 2-0 aggregate.
“The game to watch is Sundowns and SuperSport,” Paulse said. “If anybody is watching Sundowns, then you are probably licking your lips right now if you are an opponent, because this is the time when you can feel confident to go against them.
“And that is because everybody can see they are not yet settled with what the new coach wants to do.
“Furthermore, what will be even more interesting is to watch how Chiefs start the season, they haven’t had a good preseason. Hopefully, they can get back into the MTN8 this season.”
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Msimango said Chiefs' players have to show the good spirit they have had in training during the prolonged preseason to get desirable results in their opening games.
“That’s the goal for us: we have to have good energy mindset, focus and results will come.”
Msimango admitted there is pressure on the players to impress this season and avoid the ignominy of a decade without silverware.
“There is always pressure and expectation when you wear the Chiefs jersey. That is nothing new and it is still the same feeling. We understand that as players because it is something we signed up for.
“It is up to us to go out there to perform, improve and bring the best results for the club and try to win trophies. Also just to repay them for the faith they have shown in us.”
