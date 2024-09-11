Sport / Soccer

Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier

11 September 2024 - 17:11
by Fernando Kallas
Gerson of Brazil reacts after the team's defeat in the South American Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between against Paraguay at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on September 10 2024 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Picture: CHRISTIAN ALVARENGA/GETTY IMAGES
Brazil slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday after a first-half goal by Diego Gomez gave Paraguay a 1-0 win in Asuncion.

Five-times world champions Brazil, who scraped a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Friday, are fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with 10 points, ahead of Venezuela on goal difference.

The top six qualify directly for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, with seventh place offering passage via further rounds of qualifiers.

Manager Dorival Jr, who took over from Tite after Brazil’s quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup, looked forlorn on the sidelines as his side were comprehensively outplayed and fortunate not to lose by more.

Brazil failed to record a shot on target in the first half and fell behind in the 20th minute when Gomez rifled home from the edge of the box, the ball smacking the post on its way past Alisson into the net.

“The coach is still figuring out the best way for us to play and that’s reflected in the result,” defender Marquinhos told Brazilian TV Globo. “There are a lot of new players, we are lacking confidence.

“Qualifying isn’t easy, it’s a difficult time and we have to know how to manage it. It’s a time of transition, we’re not feeling confident. We’re going to work hard, getting results on the pitch is the best answer.”

Brazil had only three shots on target in the match, all via a frustrated Vinicius Jr, who has been unable to have the same impact for his country as he has for club side for Real Madrid.

Brazil will look to get their campaign back on track in October when they travel to face Chile before hosting Peru.

Reuters

Mbatha, Appollis on target as Bafana down South Sudan

The super sub saved the team for the second time in five days with another injury-time rescue effort
Sport
1 day ago

Women still subjected to sexist abuse at UK football games

Of those surveyed, 85% said they had never reported the abuse as they did not think it would make a difference
Sport
13 hours ago

I don’t have full confidence in Bafana and Jordaan, says Gayton McKenzie

Sports minister gives directive for national soccer team to qualify for World Cup and Afcon
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Broos warns South Sudan can put up a fight

Artificial surface and heat in Juba can be levellers as South Africa seek win against 169th-ranked opponents
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates the team to beat this season, says Sundowns coach

Brazilians' boss urges fans not to panic after slow start.
Sport
2 days ago
