Man Utd pledge to improve on and off the pitch after fifth year of losses

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada. Picture: EDDIE KEOGH/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Manchester United’s new chief said on Wednesday the club was working towards improving performance on and off the pitch after posting a fifth straight year of net losses after a poor 2023-24 season.
United have embarked on a slew of changes since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25% stake in the club and under his stewardship had a positive summer in the transfer market. The club made quick and decisive moves to secure new players, many of whom are under 25 years of age, seeking success with them in the short term and the future.
“We are working towards greater financial sustainability and making changes to our operations to make them more efficient, to ensure we are directing our resources to enhancing on-pitch performance,” stated the club’s newly appointed CEO, Omar Berrada.
United’s net loss widened to £113.2m in the year to end-June , from £28.7m previously. This was only the second time since the New York listing in 2012 that United’s annual net loss was more than £100m.
Shares were 5% down in US premarket trading.
The club said it was compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and Uefa’s Financial Fair Play Regulations.
Berrada took the reins in July after moving from Manchester City’s parent company, City Football Group.
“Our clear objective is to return the club to the top of European football.”
United finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last season, their lowest position since the league’s inception. This season hasn’t started any better, with two losses from the first three games.
Earlier in September, Berrada said manager Erik ten Hag had the full backing of the club.
For the fiscal year 2025, the club expected an adjusted core profit between £145m and £160m and revenues to range from £650m to £670m. It reported adjusted core profit of £147.7m on record revenues of £661.8m in the fiscal year 2024.
The forecast reflects the effects of recent restructuring initiatives that included plans for 250 job cuts. Reuters
