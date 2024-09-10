Mbatha, Appollis on target as Bafana down South Sudan

Oswin Appollis scored two goals against South Sudan on Tuesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALCHE GREEFF
Thalente Mbatha dramatically came to Bafana Bafana’s rescue for the second time in five days with another injury-time goal that earned his team a crucial 3-2 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win away to South Sudan on Tuesday.
A tricky match played in 33°C heat on an artificial surface at Juba National Stadium in the South Sudan capital of Juba seemed not to be going Bafana’s way.
The South Africans conceded a penalty on 15 minutes that Tito Okello dispatched, but Bafana were level two minutes later with a fine strike from Oswin Appollis.
Appollis made it 2-1 two minutes into first-half added time, but Bafana again conceded to Valentino Yuel’s equalising strike in the 57th minute.
Super-sub Mbatha latched onto a half-cleared corner and struck from outside the box to score the 95th-minute winner, the same time as his equaliser against Uganda.
Bafana’s qualification for the 2025 Afcon looked in serious danger as South Sudan seemed content to settle for a 2-2 draw.
Bafana went into the match under pressure after being held by Uganda at home. After Tuesday, Uganda, who beat Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) 2-0 in Kampala on Monday, top Group K with four points on goal difference from Bafana.
DRC are third with three points from their 1-0 win over South Sudan (zero points) in their opener in Brazzaville.
The South Africans can gain control of the group with wins in their consecutive clashes against DRC on October 7 (home) and 15 (away).
Though SA put in a better performance than against Uganda, two mistakes by central defender Siyabonga Ngezana contributed to South Sudan nearly earning their first point.
But a name many Bafana supporters are unlikely to forget is that of Polokwane City winger Appollis. The 23-year-old scored a wonderful first-half brace.
Despite promising many changes, Bafana coach Hugo Broos made just two. Thapelo Morena replaced Elias Mokwana on the right of the attack while Sipho Chaine replaced Veli Mothwa in goal.
Despite the extreme heat in which the match was played, with a heavy downpour in the latter stages, Bafana looked comfortably the better side going forward.
The slick combination between skipper Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba set up Appollis’ equaliser.
Teboho Mokoena, Lyle Foster, Modiba and Khuliso Mudau were among those who wasted chances before Appollis gave Bafana the lead.
Appollis showed his senior teammates how to finish, coolly slotting home after Foster’s shot had hit the upright after he had been set free by Zwane.
Ngezana was at fault again for South Sudan’s equaliser as he slipped and fell instead of clearing the ball in front of Yuel, who was given an easy chance to stab home.
But just as at Orlando, Mbatha had the last say with a well-taken strike after South Sudan failed to clear a corner. The winner came after Bafana had wasted many chances before Broos brought on Relebohile Mofokeng, Mokwana and Mbatha to change things.
Mbatha, Appollis on target as Bafana down South Sudan
The super sub saved the team for the second time in five days after the winger’s first-half brace
Thalente Mbatha dramatically came to Bafana Bafana’s rescue for the second time in five days with another injury-time goal that earned his team a crucial 3-2 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win away to South Sudan on Tuesday.
A tricky match played in 33°C heat on an artificial surface at Juba National Stadium in the South Sudan capital of Juba seemed not to be going Bafana’s way.
The South Africans conceded a penalty on 15 minutes that Tito Okello dispatched, but Bafana were level two minutes later with a fine strike from Oswin Appollis.
Appollis made it 2-1 two minutes into first-half added time, but Bafana again conceded to Valentino Yuel’s equalising strike in the 57th minute.
Super-sub Mbatha latched onto a half-cleared corner and struck from outside the box to score the 95th-minute winner, the same time as his equaliser against Uganda.
Bafana’s qualification for the 2025 Afcon looked in serious danger as South Sudan seemed content to settle for a 2-2 draw.
Bafana went into the match under pressure after being held by Uganda at home. After Tuesday, Uganda, who beat Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) 2-0 in Kampala on Monday, top Group K with four points on goal difference from Bafana.
DRC are third with three points from their 1-0 win over South Sudan (zero points) in their opener in Brazzaville.
The South Africans can gain control of the group with wins in their consecutive clashes against DRC on October 7 (home) and 15 (away).
Though SA put in a better performance than against Uganda, two mistakes by central defender Siyabonga Ngezana contributed to South Sudan nearly earning their first point.
But a name many Bafana supporters are unlikely to forget is that of Polokwane City winger Appollis. The 23-year-old scored a wonderful first-half brace.
Despite promising many changes, Bafana coach Hugo Broos made just two. Thapelo Morena replaced Elias Mokwana on the right of the attack while Sipho Chaine replaced Veli Mothwa in goal.
Despite the extreme heat in which the match was played, with a heavy downpour in the latter stages, Bafana looked comfortably the better side going forward.
The slick combination between skipper Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba set up Appollis’ equaliser.
Teboho Mokoena, Lyle Foster, Modiba and Khuliso Mudau were among those who wasted chances before Appollis gave Bafana the lead.
Appollis showed his senior teammates how to finish, coolly slotting home after Foster’s shot had hit the upright after he had been set free by Zwane.
Ngezana was at fault again for South Sudan’s equaliser as he slipped and fell instead of clearing the ball in front of Yuel, who was given an easy chance to stab home.
But just as at Orlando, Mbatha had the last say with a well-taken strike after South Sudan failed to clear a corner. The winner came after Bafana had wasted many chances before Broos brought on Relebohile Mofokeng, Mokwana and Mbatha to change things.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Broos to ring changes for must-win South Sudan tie
I don’t have full confidence in Bafana and Jordaan, says Gayton McKenzie
Bafana coach Broos warns South Sudan can put up a fight
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.