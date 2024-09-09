Jayden Adams celebrates hIs goal for Stellenbosch FC with teammate Antonio van Wyk in their MTN8 quarterfinal win against TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Sunday. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
As they are involved in five competitions this season, Stellenbosch tactician Steve Barker has made it clear their main focus will be the Premiership in the 2024/25 term.
“It’s always exciting to play in the league ... it’s the ultimate prize. Cups are nice to be doing well [in] but ultimately as a player, as a coach, as a club, league titles are the most important, so we want to give it our best shot,” Barker said.
“We want to compete on all levels and make sure we take each game at a time, each competition at a time ... but a huge focus has to be on the league because the league is a foundation for you to play in Africa and it’s a foundation for you to grow as a football club.”
Stellenbosch have already booked their slot in the MTN8 final, in which they will face Orlando Pirates at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue on October 5, while they are also in the CAF Confederation Cup’s second preliminary round, where they meet Congolese side Vita Club over two legs.
The first leg is billed for Cape Town Stadium on Friday, while the second leg is away seven days later. Stellies will also participate in the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup as the season progresses.
They have just sold gifted winger Antonio van Wyk to Austrian side SV Ried and are on the verge of selling Ivorian forward Anicet Oura, who can also play as a winger, to an unnamed Qatari side. Barker confirmed they were looking to sign a player or two to fill the gaps left by Van Wyk and Oura.
“We still have one or two positions we need to fill after losing Antonio and Oura ... we are in the market for a winger. Hopefully, we can get that done as soon as possible. Otherwise, we are happy with the squad we have,” Barker said.
League the priority as Barker fights on five fronts
Stellies seek to beef up squad after losing two key players in Antonio van Wyk and Anicet Oura
