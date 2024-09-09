Bafana coach Broos warns South Sudan can put up a fight

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has cautioned his team against overconfidence when they meet 169th-ranked South Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Juba on Tuesday.

Heat of around 35°C and an artificial surface at the recently revamped, 10,000-seat Juba National Stadium are sure to be levellers as the 57th-ranked South Africans look to get their Group K campaign back on track after Friday's disappointing 2-2 draw against Uganda at Orlando Stadium.

Broos said he had watched South Sudan's recent games and their ranking should not fool Bafana into thinking the East Africans will be an easy three points.

The minnows, admitted as a Confederation of African Football and Fifa member in 2012 after the country's independence from Sudan in 2011, started their Group K campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Congo in Brazzaville on Thursday.