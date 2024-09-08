Broos to ring changes for must-win South Sudan tie

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed he will ring changes when they face South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday (3pm SA time) in their second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
SA almost suffered a first defeat under Broos in an official home match on Friday, when Uganda took a surprise 2-1 lead only for Thalente Mbatha to save Bafana’s blushes with a late equaliser to ensure a point.
Bafana have to win to take control of a group that is now being led by Congo-Brazzaville, who beat South Sudan in their opening match.
Either Ricardo Goss or Sipho Chaine will replace Veli Mothwa in goal after the latter’s glaring blunder that gifted Uganda what looked a winner until substitute Mbatha scored deep in stoppage time to make it 2-2 at Orlando Stadium.
After coming off the bench to change the game for Bafana on Friday, Thapelo Morena and Relebohile Mofokeng could start in the berths that were occupied by Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana.
On the other hand, it looks unlikely Broos will sacrifice Sphephelo Sthole for Mbatha in the starting line-up. Bafana landed in Juba at midday on Sunday, reaching the destination via Ethiopia.
“We will try to find a solution on Tuesday ... and certainly not starting to doubt this one or that one but you can be sure there will be changes in the team that’s for sure,” Broos said after the Uganda clash.
“It’s not a nice thing for a goalkeeper when he makes that mistake [referring to Mothwa’s error, where he couldn’t handle Roger Mato’s shot that ended up a goal from nowhere] and OK it’s 1-1 but and as a keeper, you know what you did wrong and we could have lost the game with that.”
Broos didn’t hide that he was disappointed that they only managed a point at home against The Cranes, saying that means they must win at all costs in Juba. Congo top Group K after beating South Sudan 1-0 at home last Thursday with Bafana and Uganda tied on a point in third and second.
“I am disappointed that we only have a point but now we have more reasons to win against South Sudan,” Broos said.
