Sport / Soccer

Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy

05 September 2024 - 15:29
by Marc Strydom
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ronwen Williams saves one of his four penalties the shootout in Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations win against Cape Verde at Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast on February 3, 2024. File Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Ronwen Williams saves one of his four penalties the shootout in Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations win against Cape Verde at Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast on February 3, 2024. File Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams has become the first goalkeeper to be nominated for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy while playing for an African club. 

Williams was the only African in the 10 nominees for Fifa's goalkeeper of the year award, named after the great Russian shot-stopper Lev Yashin.

The statistics social media platform OptaJabu said Williams is the fourth African goalkeeper to be nominated for the awards after Cameroonian Andre Onana, Senegalese Edouard Mendy and Moroccan Yassine Bounou.

His nomination comes after hitting international headlines in February with his superb exploits helping Bafana Bafana win the bronze medal at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. 

Williams saved four penalties in a quarterfinal shoot-out win over Cape Verde to take Bafana to their first semifinal in 24 years. 

He kept five clean sheets in seven games at the Nations Cup, four of those in succession and conceded three goals to be named goalkeeper of the tournament. 

He also helped steer Sundowns to the 2023-24 Caf Champions League semifinals. 

The other nominees were Diogo Costa (Portugal, FC Porto), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris St-Germain), Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund), Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa), Unai Simon (Spain, Athletic Bilbao) and Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter Milan).

Williams is injured so not in Bafana coach Hugo Broos's squad for their 2025 Nations Cup qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday.

Libya held to draw by Rwanda in Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

National teams of Libya and Rwanda draw 1-1 in Afcon 2025 group match
Sport
21 hours ago

Broos explains why Pirates’ Mabasa has been overlooked

Bafana coach happy with strikers Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs welcome Njabulo Blom back from the US

The talented and versatile 24-year-old has signed a one-year loan deal with Amakhosi, says the club
Sport
1 day ago

Man United CEO says Ten Hag has club’s full backing

Omar Berrada says he is optimistic that things are moving in the right direction for the club
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Siya Kolisi shrugs off injury with return to ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Like a duck to water: ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Sithole, Ramphadi add to Team SA’s Paralympic ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Broos explains why Pirates’ Mabasa has been ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mpumelelo Mhlongo wins gold at Paralympics
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.