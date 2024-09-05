Sport / Soccer

Dutch consider scrapping offside rule to quell violence

05 September 2024 - 15:37
by Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Netherlands football is considering doing away with the offside law in its amateur ranks to decrease the rising number of matches halted because of aggression over disputed decisions.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said abolishing offsides at the lower levels of the game, where there are no KNVB linesmen but matches are rather flagged by club members, could lead to an end to the threats and violence that is on the increase in amateur football in the country.

KNVB director Jan Dirk van der Zee said they had to do something about the problem of fighting over refereeing decisions as the number of amateur matches that were stopped due to disorder has increased.

Last season, 1,864 matches were stopped because of violent incidents, an increase of 11% compared with the previous season and an increase of 58% over a five year period.

“It is true that it is a relatively small number compared to the almost 780,000 matches that are played annually, but we are not going to trivialise it,” van der Zee said.

“We have a problem, and we want to eradicate it. I do not rule out that we will one day stop using assistant referees,” he told reporters.

