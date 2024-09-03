Sport / Soccer

Man United CEO says Ten Hag has club’s full backing

Omar Berrada says he is optimistic that things are moving in the right direction for the club

03 September 2024 - 13:40
by Shifa Jahan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Erik ten Hag. Picture: SHAUN BOTTERILL/GETTY IMAGES
Erik ten Hag. Picture: SHAUN BOTTERILL/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada says manager Erik ten Hag has the full backing of the club and is optimistic the pieces are being put in place for the long-term success of the team domestically and in Europe.

United finished eighth in the Premier League last season and Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Liverpool made it two losses from three games in the current campaign, leaving them in 14th spot.

“Erik has our full backing. We think he is the right coach for us,” Berrada told reporters ahead of the Liverpool match in comments published on Monday.

“We have worked very closely together in this transfer window and we are going to continue working very closely with him to help get the best results out of the team.”

The last of United’s 20 English top-flight titles came in the 2012-13 season in Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge and while winning the Premier League is the main target Berrada said there had to be a long-term view.

“We don’t want to just win one Premier League and be satisfied,” he added. “We want to create a team that is capable of competing for the Champions League, for the Premier League and for the domestic cups on a consistent basis.”

After a positive summer in the transfer market and with fresh faces in the boardroom, Berrada said there was a feeling things were moving in the right direction at the club.

“I can sense it, and I can also speak for myself, which is I’m very excited and very optimistic at what we have in front of us,” he said.

“I think we’re starting to put the right pieces in place and I’m absolutely convinced that we’re going to be successful.”

Reuters

Broos says Tau not mentally ready for Uganda and South Sudan games

Bafana coach explains why star attacker was dropped for the 2025 Afcon qualifiers
Sport
18 hours ago

Salah signals final season at Liverpool

Egyptian striker says nobody in the club has talked to him about contracts
Sport
1 day ago

Stellies cruise past Sundowns to ease into MTN8 final

Lehlohonolo Mojela’s easy 48th-minute finish means Downs’ lone title since 2007 will remain unimproved
Sport
1 day ago

Big names missing from Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Captain Ronwen Williams and striker Percy Tau not included
Sport
4 days ago

Stellies’ Moloisane, Jurgens confident they can stun Downs

Stellenbosch defenders Thabo Moloisane and Kyle Jurgens are bullish about the prospect of upsetting Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Springboks wait and see on Siya Kolisi
Sport / Rugby
2.
SA Rugby apologises for haka incident as All ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Like a duck to water: ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
GAVIN RICH: Bok-Kiwi clashes still the poster ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket SA faces another logistical nightmare
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Broos says Tau not mentally ready for Uganda and South Sudan games

Sport / Soccer

Salah signals final season at Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Stellies cruise past Sundowns to ease into MTN8 final

Sport / Soccer

Big names missing from Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

Stellies’ Moloisane, Jurgens confident they can stun Downs

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.