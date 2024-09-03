Chiefs welcome Njabulo Blom back from the US

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi welcomes midfielder Njabulo Blom back to the club. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS
In a move that will be popular among the club’s supporters, Kaizer Chiefs have welcomed back midfielder Njabulo Blom from St Louis City in the US’s Major League Soccer (MLS).
Chiefs said the “talented and versatile footballer has signed a one-year loan deal with Amakhosi”.
“The 24-year-old began his professional career with Kaizer Chiefs’ youth development academy before making senior team debut after being promoted in 2019. He left Amakhosi in January 2023 to play in MLS with St Louis City.
“His time abroad has further developed his skills on the field, showcasing his ability to play multiple positions and contribute defensively and in the midfield,” Chiefs added.
Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Blom’s “familiarity with our club ethos makes him a valuable addition to our squad”.
“We look forward to seeing his impact on the field because we know how valuable he is to our game model.”
Blom reportedly had been in the cold at St Louis, sidelined by coach John Hackworth after picking up a one-match disciplinary suspension there for a “violation of team rules” a month ago.
Hackworth replaced the SA coach of the MLS club, former Bafana Bafana left-back Bradley Carnell, who was fired in July after some poor results.
Blom had been a central performer at the US club under Carnell, who steered City to first in the Western Conference and fourth overall in the MLS in 2023.
The midfielder said he is “delighted to be back at Kaizer Chiefs, a club that holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to working with the team and contributing to our success under coach Nasreddine Nabi”.
“The support from the fans has always motivated me, and I can’t wait to play in front of the Khosi nation again.”
