Basadien plays down interest from Chiefs

03 September 2024 - 15:29
by Sihle Ndebele
Fawaaz Basadien. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Stellenbosch left-back Fawaaz Basadien has insisted he is not focusing on Kaizer Chiefs’ interest in him though he is pleased to be wanted by a team of the Soweto giant’s calibre.

Basadien, who has been in brilliant form in recent months, is in the Bafana Bafana squad for the first time as they gear up for two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. SA host Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm), before facing South Sudan in Juba four days later.

Nearly two weeks ago, Basadien’s agent Basia Michaels told SABC Sport that her client had notified Stellenbosch that he wanted to pursue the opportunity to join Chiefs.

However, the talented left-back has now suggested he is not obsessing about the potential switch to Naturena, albeit he is thrilled to be linked to Chiefs.

“For me, it is to control what I can control. I am contracted to Stellenbosch, that’s where I am playing,'' Basadien said during Bafana’s press conference at Dobsonville Stadium.

“So, all I can do is to put in good performances week in and week out... I am there to do my job and never mind what’s going on in the media. Obviously, it’s good to have a club like Kaizer Chiefs interested in you but I am contracted to Stellenbosch and my focus is there.”

The Stellies defender also cherishes the chance to be part of the national side, believing the displays he has been consistently producing for his club helped him to be selected.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to represent your country. I mean, growing up as a footballer, you always want to represent your country. Fortunately for me, I’ve put in some good consistent performances and the coach selected me. All I have to do now is to take my chance and make the most of it,” Basadien said.

After a brilliant 2023/24 season, where they won their first top-flight trophy, the Carling Knockout, before they finished third in the league, Stellies have already started the 2024/25 term like a house of fire, reaching the MTN8 final and the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.

“We play for each other. We know what we want to achieve and everybody is putting in the hard yards. There are no big egos in the team and everybody is grounded. We have that team spirit to always help one another,” Basadien, who has been instrumental in Stellies’ early season success, noted.

Big names missing from Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Captain Ronwen Williams and striker Percy Tau not included
Sport
5 days ago

Stellies’ Moloisane, Jurgens confident they can stun Downs

Stellenbosch defenders Thabo Moloisane and Kyle Jurgens are bullish about the prospect of upsetting Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
1 week ago

Stellies wait to see if Touré gets European offer

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has revealed that star player Ismael Traoré has submitted a transfer request as he wants to go and play in Europe.
Sport
1 week ago

Modiba willing to adapt to Sundowns coach’s plans

Much of what Modiba will be asked to do in midfield he already fulfilled playing as an inverted fullback for the past two seasons
Sport
1 week ago
