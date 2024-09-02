Sport / Soccer

Salah signals final season at Liverpool

Egyptian striker says nobody in the club has talked to him about contracts

02 September 2024 - 13:44
by Peter Hall
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal against Manchester United on Sunday. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal  against Manchester United on Sunday. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — After helping Liverpool administer an emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Mohamed Salah revealed this would be his last season at Anfield.

The Egyptian, who is the highest scoring visiting player to Old Trafford in Premier League history with seven goals, netted and provided two assists for Luis Diaz as Liverpool continued life under new boss Arne Slot in perfect fashion this season.

United were no match for their arch rivals from start to finish, and could have suffered greater humiliation had Salah and his teammates finished off several other late chances.

While other Liverpool players celebrated their resounding success, Salah stole the headlines with his post-match thoughts.

“I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively a bit, this is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it,” the 32-year-old told Sky Sports.

“I feel I am free to play football — we will see what happens next year. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club.”

Slot’s dream start to life in England continued as he became the first Liverpool manager to win his first meeting with United since Bob Paisley in November 1975, and just the second to do so away from home after George Kay in November 1936.

There was only one topic on everyone’s lips after the match, however, even given the nature of the success.

“There is a lot of ifs, but at this moment he is one of ours and I am really happy with him,” Slot said. “I don’t talk about contracts. He was impressive, like the first two games but if you talk about an individual, you don’t do justice to the other ones.

“Everything what you want to see as a manager you saw in this game. There were difficult moments for us, United started really well but then we have a disallowed goal and there was no negative reaction, we kept on playing, scoring three, could have scored more.”

United boss Erik ten Hag, after a second humbling in the space of a week after last Saturday’s last-gasp loss at Brighton and Hove Albion, was less upbeat.

“It’s not like I’m Harry Potter, that is what you have to acknowledge,” Ten Hag said.

“I don’t think [we make the same mistakes every week], otherwise you wouldn’t win trophies as we did and to beat big opponents.”

Reuters

Stellies cruise past Sundowns to ease into MTN8 final

Lehlohonolo Mojela’s easy 48th-minute finish means Downs’ lone title since 2007 will remain unimproved
Sport
1 day ago

Big names missing from Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Captain Ronwen Williams and striker Percy Tau not included
Sport
4 days ago

Stellies’ Moloisane, Jurgens confident they can stun Downs

Stellenbosch defenders Thabo Moloisane and Kyle Jurgens are bullish about the prospect of upsetting Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
6 days ago

Stellies wait to see if Touré gets European offer

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has revealed that star player Ismael Traoré has submitted a transfer request as he wants to go and play in Europe.
Sport
1 week ago

Modiba willing to adapt to Sundowns coach’s plans

Much of what Modiba will be asked to do in midfield he already fulfilled playing as an inverted fullback for the past two seasons
Sport
1 week ago

Barcelona should always aim for LaLiga title, Flick says

New manager says focus is to keep the winning momentum going
Sport
1 week ago

Football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

Eriksson led Swedish, Portuguese and Italian clubs to major trophies in the 1980s and 1990s before taking on the England job in 2001
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Bok-Kiwi clashes still the poster ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Sacha on how Boks stood firm
Sport / Rugby
3.
Pieter-Steph Du Toit credits Boks’ never-say-die ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA Rugby apologises for haka incident as All ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bok plans still on track despite hospitalisation ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Stellies cruise past Sundowns to ease into MTN8 final

Sport / Soccer

Big names missing from Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

Stellies’ Moloisane, Jurgens confident they can stun Downs

Sport / Soccer

Stellies wait to see if Touré gets European offer

Sport / Soccer

Modiba willing to adapt to Sundowns coach’s plans

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.