Big names missing from Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 23-man squad based on form as he misses some crucial performers for September’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Bafana begin their Nations Cup qualifying campaign hosting Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6 (6pm) before travelling to South Sudan for the second Group K match on September 10.
Captain Ronwen Williams is injured and one of Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) and Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates) will be between the posts.
Star attacker Percy Tau, who has battled injuries and has had an uncertain spell at Al Ahly in Egypt, has not made the squad.
Broos said part of his reasoning in leaving Tau out, though he is fit for selection, was because he had received a lot of harsh criticism from the SA public for national performances and the coach wanted to protect the player.
“Second, the situation at Al Ahly is not good. There are rumours he is going to leave, he has a problem with the transfer fee, he doesn’t play any more.”
Sundowns’ Aubrey Modiba, not named in the preliminary squad, was named among nine defenders.
Among the defenders Fawaaz Basadien, who has attracted attention and suitors with his strong performances for Stellenbosch FC, was kept from the preliminary squad, as was Kaizer Chiefs’ 22-year-old Rushwin Dortley.
Broos said Dortley impressed him captaining the Bafana developmental side that went out in the group stage of the 2024 Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha in June.
Orlando Pirates’ Thalente Mbatha and Stellenbosch FC’s Jayden Adams are interesting call-ups to a midfield including stalwarts Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns) and Sphephelo Sithole (Gil Vicente, Portugal).
Lyle Foster, who has not scored in three English Championship games for Burnley, is in the squad, as is Esperance de Tunis signing Elias Mokwana.
Young prospect Relebogile Mofokeng, who has scored two goals in three games in the MTN8 and Caf Champions League for Orlando Pirates, might fancy a more extended run in the qualifiers than he has seen so far for Bafana.
The other team in Group K is Democratic Republic of Congo. SA are ranked 10th in Africa after they finished in third place at the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast this year.
Bafana squad:
Goalkeepers: Ricardo Goss; Veli Mothwa; Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie; Thapelo Morena; Rushwin Dortley; Nkosinathi Sibisi Aubrey Modiba; Khuliso Mudau; Fawaaz Basadien; Siyabonga Ngezana; Grant Kekana
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena; Jayden Adams; Sphephelo Sithole; Thalente Mbatha
Strikers: Themba Zwane; Oswin Appollis; Patrick Maswanganyi; Iqraam Rayners; Elias Mokwana; Lyle Foster; Relebogile Mofokeng