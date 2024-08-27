Sport / Soccer

Stellies’ Moloisane, Jurgens confident they can stun Downs

Defenders count on team’s pedigree for cup upsets

27 August 2024 - 17:24
by SIHLE NDEBELE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thabo Moloisane, left, and Kyle Jurgens of Stellenbosch FC during the 2024 MTN8 Media Day at Sun Coast Hotel in Durban on August 26. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Thabo Moloisane, left, and Kyle Jurgens of Stellenbosch FC during the 2024 MTN8 Media Day at Sun Coast Hotel in Durban on August 26. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Stellenbosch defenders Thabo Moloisane and Kyle Jurgens are bullish about the prospect of upsetting Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellenbosch and Sundowns will trade blows in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7pm).

Stellies are still high on confidence after thumping Swazi side Nsingizini Hotspurs 5-0 in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.

“We've been here [in Durban] for five days now, starting the CAF game with a very good result, a [confidence] boosting result as well going into the Sundowns game. We have tried by all means to sharpen up to make sure we get a favourable result,” Moloisane said.

“Playing Sundowns is never easy but we are a very competitive team. We are going to make sure we try to stamp our authority as well… all we want is to go to Pretoria and win this first leg.”

The 20-year-old Jurgens, who is poised to play regularly as a right-back this season after the departure of Deano van Rooyen, believes both teams have an equal chance to win.

“Personally, Id take any game because I believe all the teams in the PSL are good… you dont know what to expect on the day, so going into this week's semifinal against Sundowns, it's 50/50.

“Every team is as competitive as the other. One thing about us is we are always focused on our team,” Jurgens said.

As his last seasons partner in crime at the heart of defence Olivier Touré is currently out of the playing squad after submitting a transfer request, Moloisane has insisted that this was not a big deal for him.

Moloisane has heaped praise on Athenkosi Mcaba, who he has been partnering in central defence in recent games.

“Ive always said that I want to be a teams player first. Its not about who I play with and it's not about who's there and who's not there.

“We have training sessions where I get to play with different partners, so not having Touré doesnt change anything. Athis an exceptional player as well… a top partner and we get along well,” Moloisane said.

 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | The economic reality of professional ...
Sport
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Pragmatic 17-year-old heads to ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cape Town City have quality to stop Pirates, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Boks will be too hot for All Blacks to handle, ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Ingebrigtsen smashes world record, Duplantis ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.