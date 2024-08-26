Modiba willing to adapt to Sundowns coach’s plans

Aubrey Modiba has made his name with versatility and says he is completely comfortable if coach Manqoba Mngqithi persists with him in Mamelodi Sundowns’ midfield.
Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal-winning left-back Modiba played alongside Marcello Alende in Downs’ central midfield in their season-opener on August 11, a somewhat muted 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
As the SA domestic season gets off to a stuttering start, Downs will look for a more convincing display when they meet Steve Barker’s dangerous Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals at Lucas Moripe on Wednesday and Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Modiba pointed out that if Mngqithi wants the former SuperSport player in midfield, he knows how to adapt to various roles. Modiba often plays as a winger and has played in the middle of the park too.
“I’m familiar with the role. If you check, in our games in the AFL [African Football League] last season I played that role,” Modiba said on Monday.
“Also as an inverted full-back I used to overload in the midfield so it’s a role I’m familiar with and I think I’ve done well there in some of the games.
“The coach feels I can help the team in that role. I’m prepared and learning every day about it and hopefully I can help the team there as much as I can. I’m enjoying the role.”
Much of what Modiba will be asked to do in midfield he already fulfilled playing as an inverted fullback for the past two seasons under Mngqithi’s predecessor Rulani Mokwena.
Inverted fullbacks do overlap with the ball, but spend much of the game when their team does not have possession coming inside, in front of the defence, to pack the midfield.
When Mokwena first introduced the system at Downs Modiba took time to adjust to it and there was a period where the club’s supporters, not always understanding the role, got on his back.
“Credit must go to the technical team because they made me believe in the new philosophy as something that was going to help the team.
“And we try to get it right, because sometimes we are not comfortable with changes in life.
“So when that change came and the coach said, ‘We are going to play like this, this season’, we were like, ‘OK, how is this going to work out?’
“Some games when we started it was a bit difficult because I didn’t really understand the role. But they [Downs’ coaches] showed me how we do it and why we were doing it and I had to believe in that project because if I didn’t we were not going to change.
“I started playing more games and understanding the role, with more research, more videos, watching games, [watching] who was playing the same way and learning from that. And the confidence the coaches gave me to believe in it [helped] because criticism can sometimes break you
“I was strong mentally to be able to take that and also do some introspection to say, ‘Probably they have a point so you need to do well; it’s a big team so you have to do well in every game.’
“I had to make sure I tried to perfect that and the confidence from everyone around really helped.”
