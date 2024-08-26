“Playing at home first, the most important thing is to get a few goals and keep a clean sheet to take away to Orlando,” Keet said.
Cape Town City have quality to stop Pirates, says Keet
Keeping a clean sheet at home is Cape Town City’s priority if they are to beat Orlando Pirates in their two-leg MTN8 semifinal, says Citizens goalkeeper Darren Keet.
The former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper says scoring a few goals at home is also a priority as the Citizens seek a place in the final.
City host Pirates in the first leg at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (7pm), with the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Citizens beat Polokwane City 1-0 away in the quarterfinals three weeks ago. Pirates swept SuperSport United aside 3-1 in their quarterfinal.
“Playing at home first, the most important thing is to get a few goals and keep a clean sheet to take away to Orlando,” Keet said.
“It’s always going to be a hell of a task but we’re prepared for it. We’ve got a stable defence, we’ve got a stable team at the moment and there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to do it.
“Clean sheets are always vitally important for keepers and the rest of the team.”
Keet said City need no extra motivation to beat the Buccaneers, the defending champions. He lauded the hard work the Citizens have put in during their preseason and said he management did a solid job bolstering the squad, which has been reinforced with seasoned campaigners such as former Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe, Haashim Domingo and Kamohelo Mokotjo.
“I don’t think we need extra motivation. The magnitude of the game is an occasion. Usually it [City’s meetings with Pirates] is a spectacle and we are happy to have a chance to have a go at them.
“We’ve been working hard, we’ve had a long preseason, so it will be an interesting game. We’re well prepared for it.”
