‘Playing in cup matches is an opportunity for us to get more mature’

Riveiro welcomes Pirates’ early start to the season

25 August 2024 - 18:38
by Sihle Ndebele
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Viewing it as a chance to mature, Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro appears to like that theyve already played three competitive games while most PSL teams havent played a single official match this season.

Its a strange season. Weve played three finals already [referring to the knockout games theyve played] and the league hasnt started and football hasnt started for most of PSL teams, Riveiro said.

It [playing competitive games before the start of the league] is an opportunity for us to get more mature. We cant hide right now ...no-one can hide because every football fans eyes are on us because no-one else is playing, so I guess if you want to see football now in SA, its been about Pirates.

In their third game of the season, Pirates thumped Malagasy side Disciples 4-0 in the second leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Friday. The first leg ended goalless in Mauritius.

While most teams will open their campaigns on the weekend of September 14-15 when the Premiership kicks off, Pirates are back in action on Monday when they travel to Cape Town City for the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Cape Town Stadium. Pirates earned their MTN8 last-four slot beating SuperSport United 3-1 in their first game of the season earlier this month.

Riveiro has lauded his troops for securing the MTN8 semifinal spot as they aim to win the competition for a third consecutive time. The second leg against City is at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The boys are doing a good job. They have managed to get the results, putting us again in the semifinals, where we have the opportunity to play another final, thats our aim, he said.

