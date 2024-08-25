Madueke hat-trick seals Chelsea’s mauling of Wolves

Chelsea's Noni Madueke holds on to the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Wolves on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Wolverhampton — Noni Madueke scored a second-half hat-trick as Chelsea crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 away in a frenetic Premier League clash at Molineux on Sunday.
Chelsea’s first Premier League points of the season and the first for new manager Enzo Maresca arrived spectacularly as the visitors ripped Wolves apart after the break after an absorbing first period.
Maresca’s side led twice in the first half with goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer but both times Wolves deservedly hit back through Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Wolves fell part after the break however, and Madueke took the game beyond them with three goals in 15 minutes, all of them assisted by the excellent Palmer.
Joao Felix came off the bench to mark his return to the club with his side’s sixth goal.
Much has been made of Chelsea’s huge squad and the puzzle Italian Maresca has been hired to solve, but the youthful side he selected on Sunday gelled impressively.
Madueke was the villain for the home fans in more ways than one. The English forward was booed from the start after a deleted social media post in which he insulted Wolverhampton.
He silenced the hecklers emphatically however, to get Chelsea’s league campaign up and running after they were beaten by champions Manchester City on the opening weekend.
The 22-year-old restored Chelsea’s lead in the 49th minute with a shot that deflected off of Rayan Ait-Nouri.
That goal sapped the fight out of Wolves who had arguably been the better team in the first half and it was Palmer again who sent Madueke clear to slam a shot through the legs of Wolves keeper Jose Sa’s legs.
Madueke made it 5-2 with another almost identical goal as Wolves conceded possession and Cole sent him clear to complete his hat-trick.
With Wolves in disarray, Pedro Neto, who left them for Chelsea in the summer, teed up Felix for a cool finish.
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon equalised 14 minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth and spoil their hosts’ 125th anniversary celebrations.
Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth ahead in the first half but Gordon stole in at the back post to steer home a 76th-minute cross from substitute Harvey Barnes to ensure a deserved share of the spoils.
Newcastle advanced to four points from their opening two games of the season. Bournemouth drew their opener at Nottingham Forest.
Bournemouth, hoping for a win to mark their anniversary festivities, had the ball in the net in stoppage time for what looked initially to be a dramatic late winner but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.
Madueke hat-trick seals Chelsea’s mauling of Wolves
The first win for new manager Enzo Maresca arrived spectacularly as the visitors ripped their opponents apart
Wolverhampton — Noni Madueke scored a second-half hat-trick as Chelsea crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 away in a frenetic Premier League clash at Molineux on Sunday.
Chelsea’s first Premier League points of the season and the first for new manager Enzo Maresca arrived spectacularly as the visitors ripped Wolves apart after the break after an absorbing first period.
Maresca’s side led twice in the first half with goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer but both times Wolves deservedly hit back through Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Wolves fell part after the break however, and Madueke took the game beyond them with three goals in 15 minutes, all of them assisted by the excellent Palmer.
Joao Felix came off the bench to mark his return to the club with his side’s sixth goal.
Much has been made of Chelsea’s huge squad and the puzzle Italian Maresca has been hired to solve, but the youthful side he selected on Sunday gelled impressively.
Madueke was the villain for the home fans in more ways than one. The English forward was booed from the start after a deleted social media post in which he insulted Wolverhampton.
He silenced the hecklers emphatically however, to get Chelsea’s league campaign up and running after they were beaten by champions Manchester City on the opening weekend.
The 22-year-old restored Chelsea’s lead in the 49th minute with a shot that deflected off of Rayan Ait-Nouri.
That goal sapped the fight out of Wolves who had arguably been the better team in the first half and it was Palmer again who sent Madueke clear to slam a shot through the legs of Wolves keeper Jose Sa’s legs.
Madueke made it 5-2 with another almost identical goal as Wolves conceded possession and Cole sent him clear to complete his hat-trick.
With Wolves in disarray, Pedro Neto, who left them for Chelsea in the summer, teed up Felix for a cool finish.
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon equalised 14 minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth and spoil their hosts’ 125th anniversary celebrations.
Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth ahead in the first half but Gordon stole in at the back post to steer home a 76th-minute cross from substitute Harvey Barnes to ensure a deserved share of the spoils.
Newcastle advanced to four points from their opening two games of the season. Bournemouth drew their opener at Nottingham Forest.
Bournemouth, hoping for a win to mark their anniversary festivities, had the ball in the net in stoppage time for what looked initially to be a dramatic late winner but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.
Reuters
Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola
Riveiro not thinking of another early Caf exit for Pirates
Kompany’s Bayern look to reclaim Bundesliga crown
Chelsea’s Sterling and Chilwell out in the cold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chelsea’s Sterling and Chilwell out in the cold
Man City stand-ins teach Chelsea a lesson
Mauricio Pochettino to coach US men’s national soccer team
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.