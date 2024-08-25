Sport / Soccer

Life is beautiful but Juve keeping feet on ground, says Motta

25 August 2024 - 14:23
by Trevor Stynes
Juventus coach Thiago Motta. Picture: MASSIMO PINCA/ REUTERS
Juventus coach Thiago Motta described his life as beautiful on Sunday, but he is not getting carried away before his team face Hellas Verona.

Motta, brought in after four seasons without a league title for Juventus, began with a 3-0 win over Como and on Monday they go to Verona who started with a 3-0 victory over Napoli.

“We remain with our feet on the ground after the first day of the championship,” Motta said.

“Now we are on the second day, we face a team that is in good form after their victory against a team that is a serious candidate for the Scudetto.

“We played at home against Como, which was a good performance and a good result for us. Tomorrow I expect a different story and we have to be ready for everything.”

Motta attracted the attention of Juventus after taking Bologna to a fifth-place finish last season.

“You look at it from the outside but from the inside my life is beautiful. I wake up early with great energy and enthusiasm to come to training,” Motta said.

“I find myself with fantastic people who have that same enthusiasm. I find myself with guys who arrive with a huge desire to improve.”

Juventus had been slow to bring in the players Motta requires to challenge for the title, but Argentine winger Nico Gonzalez is having his medical on Sunday before signing from Fiorentina.

Another winger, Francisco Conceicao, is expected to arrive on loan from Porto.

“They are strong players which is why they will come to our squad. Every player that arrives will give us a big hand to be competitive until the end,” Motta said. 

Reuters

Kompany’s Bayern look to reclaim Bundesliga crown

Former Belgium international has been working to restore order in Bayern ranks
Sport
3 days ago

Chelsea’s Sterling and Chilwell out in the cold

The England internationals may struggle to get playing time if they remain at the club, manager Enzo Maresca says
Sport
4 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs clinch signature of Angola star Miguel

Defender signs from top outfit Pedro de Luanda
Sport
4 days ago

Broos names Dutch-born striker in Bafana squad for Afcon

Bafana coach names several new faces in preliminary squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
Sport
5 days ago
