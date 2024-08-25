Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola

IN FORM: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their fourth goal in the Premier League match against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on August 24 2024. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland could etch his name alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the game’s greatest strikers with his “ridiculous” scoring numbers.
Haaland bagged a hat-trick in City’s 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, the 10th for the Premier League club.
“The numbers are ridiculous,” Guardiola told reporters. “He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his age. He’s an incredible threat, hopefully, he can be here for many years.”
Two games into the season and the 24-year-old Haaland has four goals in what could well be a third consecutive Golden Boot campaign. His overall record at the club is 94 goals in 101 appearances.
The battering ram of a forward, who missed nearly two months last season with a foot injury, benefited from a restful summer after Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024.
“I said a few weeks ago, he feels better than in previous seasons,” Guardiola said. “This season, no Euros, relax and arrive well.
“Last season he struggled a lot, especially at the beginning. He felt tired and niggles most of the time. This time, with the rest with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe.”
Haaland recently said he felt better than ever.
“I don’t have any pain in my body which is the first time in a long time,” he said. “It’s amazing — you can push yourself more because you don’t have something in the back of your head. I had a long preseason, I enjoyed it.”
• If Arsenal are going to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title, they are going to need contributions from every squad member this season and Leandro Trossard again proved his worth off the bench in the win at Aston Villa.
Arsenal travelled to the Midlands to face a Villa side who beat them twice in the Premier League last season — defeats that ultimately cost them the title — and had to weather plenty of pressure from an impressive home side.
At a crucial juncture in the match, however, Trossard took his chance, sweeping home with his first touch after coming on as a substitute to set Arsenal on their way to a 2-0 victory.
Six of Trossard’s 14 Premier League goals for Arsenal have been as a substitute, the highest share of any player to score 10 or more goals for the club in the competition.
With Manchester City starting with two wins from two in pursuit of a fifth successive Premier League crown, impact players off the bench like Trossard will be vital for Arsenal.
“First of all when you don’t get picked there are certain ways to react,” coach Mikel Arteta told reporters. “Leo [Trossard] is upset, but he’s upset he could not show on the pitch how good he is, not upset because he wasn’t playing.
“That’s a huge quality. When you put him in the starting XI he does exactly the same thing. That’s a big message and a big example for the rest of the team and myself.”
• Manchester United must find a way to focus until the full-time whistle and stop conceding late goals, manager Erik ten Hag said after Brighton & Hove Albion scored in added time in Saturday’s 2-1 win.
United conceded two soft goals at the Amex where Brighton striker Danny Welbeck scored against his former club before an unmarked Joao Pedro scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Once a team renowned for scoring late goals, United have now lost six times since the 2022-23 season thanks to goals scored in or after the 90th minute — more than any other side.
“We have good potential but we have to keep going until the end. We concede a goal in stoppage time,” Ten Hag said.
“The game is finished when the referee whistles three times. That is what we did not do well, so we have to improve that game management.
“Two soft goals and we have to be more clinical in both boxes and act better as a team. It’s a pity that we are without any points here. We have to get up and go for the next big game [at home to Liverpool].” Reuters
