Riveiro not thinking of another early Caf exit for Pirates

How big a blow would it be to Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his charges if they fail to progress to the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League?
That was the last question the Pirates coach wanted to hear at Orlando Stadium on Thursday when he faced the media ahead of Friday’s second leg first preliminary round tie against Madagascan outfit Disciples FC, who held Bucs to a shock 0-0 draw away on Sunday.
With Pirates fans yet to fully recover from being stopped by Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy from reaching last season’s group stages, the last thing Riveiro wanted to hear was anyone doubting his team can do better this time round.
“You want to make a headline with whatever I say [in response],” was Riveiro’s terse reply, aware he had little room to duck the question after seeing his side fail to score in the first leg.
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela and coach Jośe Riveiro ahead of Champions League preliminary clash against Disciples.
“We have to make it possible that we’re going through to the next round. We’re preparing ourselves to win the match. We don’t want to win the game 10-0 — we just need to win the game.
“We’re prepared, we’re playing home and we’re confident. We know much more about the opponents than one week ago.”
A win for Pirates at Orlando (kickoff 7.30pm), may see them facing Jwaneng again in the second preliminary round. The Botswana outfit, coached by South African Morena Ramoreboli, lost 1-0 to Namibian side African Stars in their first leg, and will aim to overturn that result in Gaborone on Saturday.
Orlando Pirates players preparing for their Champions League preliminary clash against Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium on Friday.
Riveiro said he has all his players available for Friday’s game and is sure playing in familiar surroundings will make a huge difference after his players struggled to control a first leg played on an artificial surface.
“We have to take the opportunity presented playing at home in front of our fans. We need a victory and we don’t want any more to talk about the conditions we experienced five days ago.
“It’s another opportunity, another game that starts 0-0. If we get a victory we’re in the next round.”
