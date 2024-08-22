Riveiro not thinking of another early Caf exit for Pirates

How big a blow would it be to Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his charges if they fail to progress to the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League?

That was the last question the Pirates coach wanted to hear at Orlando Stadium on Thursday when he faced the media ahead of Friday’s second leg first preliminary round tie against Madagascan outfit Disciples FC, who held Bucs to a shock 0-0 draw away on Sunday.

With Pirates fans yet to fully recover from being stopped by Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy from reaching last season’s group stages, the last thing Riveiro wanted to hear was anyone doubting his team can do better this time round.

“You want to make a headline with whatever I say [in response],” was Riveiro’s terse reply, aware he had little room to duck the question after seeing his side fail to score in the first leg.