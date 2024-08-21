Kaizer Chiefs clinch signature of Angola star Miguel

Angolan centreback Inácio Miguel has signed for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS
Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of Angolan international Inácio Miguel, the club has announced.
The burly 1.85m tall 28-year-old centre-back, right-back or defensive midfielder signed from top Angolan outfit Pedro de Luanda.
He is well travelled, having played in Portugal for various lower league sides including Sporting Braga’s reserves, Universitatea Cluj in Romania’s top flight and FK Liepāja in Latvia.
Miguel joins defender Rushwin Dortley from Cape Town Spurs, Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari (from TS Galaxy), defender Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates) and Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns) as Amakhosi’s fifth signing of the transfer window.
“The Portuguese-born defender was an integral part of the Petro de Luanda team that participated in the Caf Champions league and won Angola’s domestic league title last season. He has also appeared five times in Angolan national team colours,” Chiefs said.
Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said he believed Miguel would add quality to the club’s back line.
“We are happy to have a player of Inácio Miguel’s calibre join our team. We’ve watched him and believe his experience, skill and passion for the game embody the spirit of Chiefs and will add a lot of positives in the team.
“We believe he will contribute significantly with his talent and we are looking forward to working with him as he writes another chapter of his career in SA.”
