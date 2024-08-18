Wissa’s late goal gives Brentford win over Palace

Brentford's Yoane Wissa scores their second goal. Picture: MAJA SMIEJOWSKA/REUTERS
London — Yoane Wissa’s close-range finish gave Brentford a winning start to their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Palace thought they had the lead after 26 minutes through Eberechi Eze, whose spectacular free kick beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken at his near post.
Referee Sam Barrott had blown for a foul on the edge of the box by Will Hughes on Nathan Collins as Eze struck the ball, however, and as he blew his whistle before the ball entered the goal, VAR could not intervene.
“The referee said he blew too early and he made a mistake. Fair enough, he made a mistake,” Eze told Sky Sports.
“We had so many chances to score, especially me. We move on to the next one.”
Palace manager Oliver Glasner told reporters: “I think everyone was surprised that the referee whistled so early, but I don’t complain about it because the decision is made.”
Glasner did not blame the defeat on the disallowed goal.
“Many things I saw today we did well, but in decisive situations we weren’t on our top level and that's why we lost.”
England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad altogether due to other clubs’ interest, his manager Thomas Frank said.
Frank said the decision to leave Toney out was made on Thursday.
“It’s part of the game we have to play, we don’t want to give too much away,” he told reporters with a smile.
Brentford still had clinical forwards on the pitch, however, and scored against the run of play three minutes after Eze’s disallowed goal when Bryan Mbuemo finished off a sweeping move.
Wissa released Mbuemo down the right and he cut inside Palace captain Marc Guehi, starting despite ongoing interest from Newcastle United, and fired home.
The visitors pressed for an equaliser after the break, going close twice through Adam Wharton, before they hit back in the 56th minute.
Daniel Munoz nodded a deep cross back towards goal and, with substitute Odsonne Edouard lurking behind him, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock could only prod the ball past his own keeper.
Palace had the ball in the net again minutes later, but Edouard strayed offside before putting a fine first-time finish beyond Flekken.
Brentford scored a slightly fortunate winner in the 76th minute, as Collins’ effort was clawed away from goal by goalkeeper Dean Henderson but only into the path of Wissa who tapped home.
Flekken produced a great save from Eze as Brentford withstood late pressure to hold on for all three points and record their first win over Palace since 1977.
“It was hard,” Frank said. “Great win in a tight, even game against a very good Palace side.”
Wissa’s late goal gives Brentford win over Palace
London — Yoane Wissa’s close-range finish gave Brentford a winning start to their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Palace thought they had the lead after 26 minutes through Eberechi Eze, whose spectacular free kick beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken at his near post.
Referee Sam Barrott had blown for a foul on the edge of the box by Will Hughes on Nathan Collins as Eze struck the ball, however, and as he blew his whistle before the ball entered the goal, VAR could not intervene.
“The referee said he blew too early and he made a mistake. Fair enough, he made a mistake,” Eze told Sky Sports.
“We had so many chances to score, especially me. We move on to the next one.”
Palace manager Oliver Glasner told reporters: “I think everyone was surprised that the referee whistled so early, but I don’t complain about it because the decision is made.”
Glasner did not blame the defeat on the disallowed goal.
“Many things I saw today we did well, but in decisive situations we weren’t on our top level and that's why we lost.”
England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad altogether due to other clubs’ interest, his manager Thomas Frank said.
Frank said the decision to leave Toney out was made on Thursday.
“It’s part of the game we have to play, we don’t want to give too much away,” he told reporters with a smile.
Brentford still had clinical forwards on the pitch, however, and scored against the run of play three minutes after Eze’s disallowed goal when Bryan Mbuemo finished off a sweeping move.
Wissa released Mbuemo down the right and he cut inside Palace captain Marc Guehi, starting despite ongoing interest from Newcastle United, and fired home.
The visitors pressed for an equaliser after the break, going close twice through Adam Wharton, before they hit back in the 56th minute.
Daniel Munoz nodded a deep cross back towards goal and, with substitute Odsonne Edouard lurking behind him, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock could only prod the ball past his own keeper.
Palace had the ball in the net again minutes later, but Edouard strayed offside before putting a fine first-time finish beyond Flekken.
Brentford scored a slightly fortunate winner in the 76th minute, as Collins’ effort was clawed away from goal by goalkeeper Dean Henderson but only into the path of Wissa who tapped home.
Flekken produced a great save from Eze as Brentford withstood late pressure to hold on for all three points and record their first win over Palace since 1977.
“It was hard,” Frank said. “Great win in a tight, even game against a very good Palace side.”
Reuters
Mauricio Pochettino to coach US men’s national soccer team
Visit of Man City may provide early clues to Chelsea puzzle
Sundowns-SuperSport derby kicks off new Premiership season
Stellies to host Sundowns in MTN8 semifinal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football
Liverpool start Slot era with win, Arsenal beat Wolves
Mauricio Pochettino to coach US men’s national soccer team
Visit of Man City may provide early clues to Chelsea puzzle
Sundowns-SuperSport derby kicks off new Premiership season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.