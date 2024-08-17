Sport / Soccer

Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football

18 August 2024 - 14:37
by SAZI HADEBE
Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring wirh Lehlohonolo Mojela during the CAF Confederations Cup match against Nsingizini Hotspurs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring wirh Lehlohonolo Mojela during the CAF Confederations Cup match against Nsingizini Hotspurs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

Stellenbosch FC started their Caf Confederation Cup campaign on a blistering note beating Eswatini outfit Nsingizini Hotspurs 3-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Steve Barker’s side didn’t look like a team on their debut in the Caf’s interclub competitions as goals by Andre de Jong and Devin Titus inside the first 42 minutes gave them a deserved 2-0 lead going to the break.

Left-back Fawaaz Basadien completed the rout when he scored from the spot with 20 minutes remaining after Lehlohonolo Mojela, the former TS Galaxy attacker, was brought down in the area.

Stellies will host the second leg on Saturday before turning their eyes on the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on August 28.

Stellies to host Sundowns in MTN8 semifinal

Premier Soccer League announces dates for semifinals of MTN8
Sport
4 days ago

Man United’s Wan-Bissaka off to West Ham

Defender joins London club after five years in Manchester
Sport
5 days ago

Sundowns labour into MTN8 semifinals

The 1-0 win against Polokwane City in their first game under Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach was far from convincing
Sport
1 week ago

Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Rodri banned for one match by Uefa over Euro celebration song

Uefa said the punishment was for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct
Sport
1 week ago

France reaches first Olympic football final in 40 years

The team fought back against Egypt after conceding their first goal in the tournament
Sport
1 week ago

