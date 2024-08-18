Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not taking the Madagascan minnows for granted. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Misfiring Orlando Pirates kicked off their Caf Champions League campaign with a disappointing goalless draw against Madagascar minnows Disciples FC at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.
The first leg of the preliminary round was staged in Mauritius due to a lack of facilities that meet Caf standards in Madagascar.
Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro named a strong starting line-up that included Monnapule Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula, for the clash.
Pirates held to a draw by minnows in Champions League
Pirates created many goalscoring opportunities in the first half, but failed to find the back of the net
Misfiring Orlando Pirates kicked off their Caf Champions League campaign with a disappointing goalless draw against Madagascar minnows Disciples FC at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.
The first leg of the preliminary round was staged in Mauritius due to a lack of facilities that meet Caf standards in Madagascar.
Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro named a strong starting line-up that included Monnapule Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula, for the clash.
Pirates created numerous goalscoring opportunities in the first half, but Mofokeng and Saleng failed to find the back of the net, with just a keeper to beat.
Disciples held their own in the match, keeping Pirates under pressure. They created a couple of chances that did not trouble Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
Mabasa came close for Pirates in the second half, but was denied by the woodwork as frustration grew in Pirates’ camp.
The South Africans will aim for an improved display when they host the Disciples in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football
Sundowns-SuperSport derby kicks off new Premiership season
Sundowns labour into MTN8 semifinals
After Yanga thrashing, Chiefs hope signings bolster depth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.