Sundowns-SuperSport derby kicks off new Premiership season

Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns has a shot under the attention of Tendamudzimu Matodzi of SuperSport United in their 2023-24 Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in March. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has finally released the fixtures for the start of the 2024-25 season, with the Tshwane derby set to kick off the league season on September 14.
Mamelodi Sundowns will host SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld that Saturday in one of two (3pm) games that will get the PSL under way. The other sees Royal AM host Cape Town City at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
At 5.30pm on September 14 Orlando Pirates begin their league season at home to Chippa United at Orlando Stadium.
Kaizer Chiefs are away to Marumo Gallants, who have bought the top flight status of Moroka Swallows, at Free State Stadium, also at 5.30pm on the opening day.
The first Soweto derby, the most-watched fixture of the calendar, takes place when Pirates are “at home” to Chiefs on February 1 at FNB Stadium.
The second Soweto derby sees Chiefs host Pirates at FNB on May 3 2025.
The league ends on May 24 where notable matches include Pirates being away to AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Sundowns travelling to play Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Chiefs hosting Polokwane City at FNB Stadium.
The Nedbank Cup final, which normally concludes the domestic season, has been scheduled for May 10.
Delays to the announcement of the league fixtures are believed to have stemmed from Betway coming on board late in the off-season as a new sponsor and the Confederation of African Football delay in providing dates for its internationals and club competitions.
PSL opening weekend fixtures:
September 14:
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
Royal AM v Cape Town City, Harry Gwala Stadium (3pm)
Orlando Pirates Chippa United, Orlando Stadium (5.30pm)
Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs, Free State Stadium (5.30pm)
Polokwane City AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (8pm)
Sekhukhune United v Magesi FC, New Peter Mokaba Stadium (8pm)
September 15:
Richards Bay FC TS Galaxy FC, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm)
Stellenbosch FC Golden Arrows, Danie Craven Stadium (5.30pm)
