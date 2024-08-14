The MTN8 trophy. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates for the semifinals of the MTN8, with one of the second legs — between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns — to be hosted at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The league has had to move the semis towards the end of August as Orlando Pirates, who face Cape Town City in the other semifinal, and Stellies are involved in Caf interclub competitions over the next two weekends.
Cup-holders Pirates will travel to City on August 27 for the first leg at Cape Town Stadium while Sundowns will host Stellies on August 28 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
In the second-leg matches Pirates host City at Orlando Stadium on August 31, while Stellies host Sundowns at Moses Mabhida on September 1 (both 3pm).
The PSL did not immediately make clear why Stellenbosch are playing their home second leg in Durban, though the standard of pitch at their Danie Craven Stadium home ground for their quarterfinal win over TS Galaxy was criticised.
Pirates, who beat SuperSport United 3-1 in their quarterfinal, have won the MTN8 in the past two seasons.
Sundowns won 1-0 against Polokwane City and Cape Town City beat Sekhukhune United by the same scoreline in the other quarters.
Stellies to host Sundowns in MTN8 semifinal
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates for the semifinals of the MTN8, with one of the second legs — between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns — to be hosted at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The league has had to move the semis towards the end of August as Orlando Pirates, who face Cape Town City in the other semifinal, and Stellies are involved in Caf interclub competitions over the next two weekends.
Cup-holders Pirates will travel to City on August 27 for the first leg at Cape Town Stadium while Sundowns will host Stellies on August 28 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
In the second-leg matches Pirates host City at Orlando Stadium on August 31, while Stellies host Sundowns at Moses Mabhida on September 1 (both 3pm).
The PSL did not immediately make clear why Stellenbosch are playing their home second leg in Durban, though the standard of pitch at their Danie Craven Stadium home ground for their quarterfinal win over TS Galaxy was criticised.
Pirates, who beat SuperSport United 3-1 in their quarterfinal, have won the MTN8 in the past two seasons.
Sundowns won 1-0 against Polokwane City and Cape Town City beat Sekhukhune United by the same scoreline in the other quarters.
Sundowns labour into MTN8 semifinals
Riveiro praises job done by Pirates’ conditioning team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Stellies muscle past Galaxy in MTN8 quarterfinal
SuperSport a difficult team to beat, Riveiro says
After Yanga thrashing, Chiefs hope signings bolster depth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.