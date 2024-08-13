Man United’s Wan-Bissaka off to West Ham

West Ham United have signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United. Picture: GRANT HELVERSON/GETTY IMAGES
London — West Ham United have signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United on a seven-year contract, the London Premier League club says.
The deal is worth about £15m for the 26-year old, who was in the final year of his contract at United.
Wan-Bissaka began his career at Crystal Palace before joining United in 2019. He played 190 matches for the Manchester club and helped them win the FA Cup last season.
“I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others’ backs through thick and thin,” Wan-Bissaka said. “It was a no-brainer for me to join West Ham — I’m excited and happy to be here.”
West Ham, who finished ninth last season, kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Saturday with new coach Julen Lopetegui at the helm.
• Brentford have signed attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on a five-year deal, the West London club announced.
The financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the deal was worth about £27.5m.
Born in Portugal, the 21-year-old represented England at various youth levels before switching to Portugal at under-21 level.
MOVING ON: Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho skips past a tackle from Manchester United’s Carlos Casemiro during a preseason friendly match at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 3 in Columbia, South Carolina. Carvalho has signed with Brentford. Picture: GRANT HALVERSON/GETTY IMAGES
He joined Liverpool in 2022 from Fulham.
Carvalho, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and English Championship side Hull City, made 21 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring three goals.
• Atletico Madrid have signed Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez from Manchester City on a six-year contract.
Either club did not disclose financial details about the transfer, but British media reported that the deal was worth about £64m plus £17m in potential add-ons.
“Today, I say goodbye to this wonderful club with many emotions. They were two special years. During this time, I grew and learnt a lot as a player and as a person,” Alvarez said on Instagram.
“I will always be proud to have been part of this family, Manchester City will always have a special place in my heart. I wish you every success in the future and will continue to support the club from wherever I am.”
The 24-year-old Argentina international’s exit marks a record sale price for City, eclipsing the £50m Chelsea paid for winger Raheem Sterling in 2022.
Alvarez joined City from Argentine club River Plate in 2022 for £14m and has scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for manager Pep Guardiola’s side. He has won the Premier League twice and the Champions League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup all once. He also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and the Copa America earlier in 2023.
Atletico manager Diego Simeone had been on the lookout for a centre forward sinceAlvaro Morata’smove to AC Milan in July.
• AC Milan have signed Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur on a contract until June 2028 with an option for a one-year extension.
Neither club disclosed the financial details, but British media reported that the deal was worth about £13m plus £2.5m in add-ons. The 25-year-old Brazil international, capped 10 times, joined Spurs in 2021 from Spanish side Barcelona.
Reuters
