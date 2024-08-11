Sundowns labour into MTN8 semifinals

Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns goes to ground under a challenge from Polokwane City's Cole Alexender in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semifinals, but their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Polokwane City in their first game with Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach was far from convincing.
The Brazilians, despite their formidable star power, seemed out of steam and ideas in the second half and into extra time.
It took an own goal by City’s unfortunate defender Thabang Matuludi in the 101st minute to separate the sides. Polokwane had worked their legs off to match Sundowns, and it was a cruel blow to the Limpopo team.
Perhaps the instructions and game plan did not come together as Downs laboured for long periods. The build-ups seemed less intense and purposeful than their fans had become accustomed to under former coach Rulani Mokwena.
Early in the season, with a change in coaching staff, that could be understandable. If the Brazilians under Mngqithi are a work in progress, a higher tempo, or better application of the possession style that was attempted on Sunday might be required.
Sundowns dominated the opening half, including hitting the woodwork twice.
The Brazilians should have had a goal in the opening 20 minutes. Peter Shalulile’s low ball from the right was flicked up and hit with a bicycle kick by Lucas Ribeiro, United goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga tipping over the bar.
On the overlap, left back Terrence Mashego pulled a ball back for Shalulile’s touch to be denied by the left upright.
Tashreeq Matthews’ touch put Shalulile free on the right as the Namibian struck the other upright.
Nod wide
City’s chunky striker Hlayisi Chauke troubled Downs, forcing a save from Denis Onyango and, in the first half of added time, making ground on the right and blasting over the bar.
Those chances came on either side of Teboho Mokoena’s cross finding Shalulile to get up and nod wide of the right post.
Downs’ assuredness was far less evident in the second half.
City came out from the break engineering openings. It took until the 69th minute for the Brazilians to create another half chance, Themba Zwane’s turn and touch letting him down as he gave the ball away in a promising position in the box.
The game seemed to have properly turned against Downs when, inside the final 10 minutes, they lost Onyango to a red card when the keeper had to come out of his area to make a stop when Chauke was speeding through alone. The resultant free kick was hit high over the bar by Puleng Marema.
In extra time Polokwane continued to stifle Downs. But a speculative chip into the area by Mokoena found Matuludi having to awkwardly stretch for a touch facing his own goal, with which he beat Sapunga.
City’s highly rated Oswin Appollis, on as a substitute, was through on goal in the second half of extra time but saw his effort blocked.
