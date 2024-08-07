Alvaro Morata of Spain lifts the Euro 2024 trophy after his team’s victory in the final match against England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, July 14 2024. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Spanish players Alvaro Morata and Rodri have been given one-match bans for their behaviour during a Euro 2024 presentation in Madrid last month, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
The players sang “Gibraltar is Spanish” on July 15, the day after their 2-1 European Championship final victory over England, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital.
Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.
Uefa said the punishment was for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, violating the basic rules of decent conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.
The ban will cover the next Uefa international match for which the players would otherwise be eligible.
Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Rodri banned for one match by Uefa over Euro celebration song
Reuters
