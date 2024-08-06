Sport / Soccer

France reaches first Olympic football final in 40 years

The team fought back against Egypt after conceding their first goal in the tournament

06 August 2024 - 13:51
by Janina Nuno Rios
France players celebrate at the end of the men's semifinal match between France and Egypt during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on August 5 2024 in Lyon, France. Picture: CLAUDIO VILLA/GETTY IMAGES
France players celebrate at the end of the men's semifinal match between France and Egypt during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on August 5 2024 in Lyon, France. Picture: CLAUDIO VILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Paris — Hosts France will play an Olympic men’s football final for the first time in 40 years after beating Egypt 3-1 in extra time at the Lyon stadium on Monday and will face Spain for the gold medal.

France fought back after conceding their first goal in the tournament when Mahmoud Saber grabbed a stunning lead for Egypt before Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled with a late strike.

Mateta got a double before Michael Olise scored in extra time to earn Thierry Henry’s side the victory and extend their quest for a second Olympic title in Friday’s final at Parc des Princes against Spain, who earlier beat Morocco 2-1.

“What a night! All credit to the players. Egypt were really good today, but we never stopped going after the win and the fans pushed us forward,” coach Henry said.

“We have secured a medal now, but we have one more step to go to win our first football gold medal after 40 years. Now Spain await us in the final and it’s going to be a big game.”

Egypt, who were playing their third Olympic semifinal, had more shots on goal during the first half before Saber opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, capitalising on a rebound to power in a second attempt.

France, who hit the woodwork three times throughout the match, equalised when Mateta finally found the net seven minutes from time from an Olise pass through Egypt’s backline.

Egypt went down to 10 men early in extra time when Omar Fayed got a second yellow card for a foul on Desire Doue and they were dealt a further blow when Mateta scored again to put France ahead with a towering header in the 99th minute.

“This was the night of my dreams,” Mateta said. “But I need one more night now to keep dreaming. This is for the fans, they kept chanting even after we went behind in the score.”

Olise also got on the scoresheet three minutes into the second half in extra time to seal the win and send Egypt to the bronze-medal match against confederation rivals Morocco in Nantes on Thursday.

Reuters

Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m gold hopes dashed

SA athlete ends in last place at Paris Olympics
Sport
19 hours ago

Marchand’s gold medal haul makes France proud

Swimmer wins 200m butterfly and breaststroke, and 200m and 400m medley at Olympics
Sport
1 day ago

I can still get more out of the sport, says ‘bittersweet’ Simbine

Unlike Tokyo, the South African turns his attention to the Paris Olympics 4x100m relay with a spring in his step.
Sport
1 day ago

SA long-jumper gets death threats before Olympic event

WhatsApp messages also targets loved ones and mentions friend who committed suicide
Sport
2 days ago

Biles upstaged by Andrade in floor final at Paris Games

Biles had to settle for a disappointing silver, while her American teammate Jordan Chiles claimed bronze
Sport
1 day ago

