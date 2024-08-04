Stellies muscle past Galaxy in MTN8 quarterfinal

Stellenbosch FC picked up from where they left off in their excellent 2023/2024 season with a strong start to the new season as they muscled past TS Galaxy with a 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win on Sunday.

Galaxy were reduced to 10 men when centreback MacBeth Mahlangu caught right-back Kyle Jurgens with an elbow and received a straight red card from referee Thando Ndzandzeka in the 88th minute.

Kamogelo Sebelebele gave the Rockets the lead in the 18th minute at Danie Craven Stadium, with Jayden Adams equalising quickly in the 25th for Stellies, who won the Carling Knockout and ended third in the Premiership last campaign.