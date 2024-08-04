Stellies muscle past Galaxy in MTN8 quarterfinal

Stellenbosch FC picked up from where they left off in their excellent 2023/2024 season with a strong start to the new season as they muscled past TS Galaxy with a 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win on Sunday.
Galaxy were reduced to 10 men when centreback MacBeth Mahlangu caught right-back Kyle Jurgens with an elbow and received a straight red card from referee Thando Ndzandzeka in the 88th minute.
Kamogelo Sebelebele gave the Rockets the lead in the 18th minute at Danie Craven Stadium, with Jayden Adams equalising quickly in the 25th for Stellies, who won the Carling Knockout and ended third in the Premiership last campaign.
Andre de Jong gave the Cape side the lead in the 41st and left-back Fawaaz Basadien made the game safe for Stellenbosch in the 56th.
Galaxy took the lead when skilful 21-year-old forward Sebelebele received a lob in an advanced position on the right, turned, beat a defender and struck a low finish from the edge of the box past goalkeeper Sage Stephens.
Within minutes Stellies’ 23-year-old attacker Adams gave another glimpse of why he’s being sought by other clubs as he got on the end of a cross from the right by Devin Titus for a touch past Rockets keeper Websten van der Linde.
Stellenbosch's Kiwi midfielder De Jong got up strongly at the near post to head in a corner and give the home side the lead as the break approached.
An excellently worked movement from the centre of the edge of the box ended with Basadien played free on the left where, shaping as if to cross from an acute angle, he struck the ball past Van der Linde.