Riveiro praises job done by Pirates’ conditioning team

Thabiso Monyane of Orlando Pirates challenges Neo Rapoo of SuperSport United in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on , Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United played their absorbing MTN8 quarterfinal clash at a high tempo for 120 minutes, an interesting development given it was the first competitive match of the 2024-25 season.
The Buccaneers won 3-1 at a exuberant Orlando Stadium to book a place in the semifinals and stay on course to defend their crown as Monnapule Saleng’s (92nd minute) and Evidence Makgopa’s (107th) goals in extra time sealed their victory.
This was after they could not be separated after 90 minutes after goals by Bucs’ Olisa Ndah (44th) and United's Vincent Pule (49th), who chose not to celebrate after he scored against his former team.
“We have a high-level strength and conditioning department. When we were [on preseason camp] in Spain we had a lot of time to work with the guys,” Riveiro said.
“We played four games in a rhythm we are not used to — the opponents we played against were also at the beginning of their preseason, but the quality was good.
“This performance was one of the consequences of good preparation — we are ready at the beginning of the season.
“We are happy to have that extra boost for this first game against an opponent like SuperSport, who will always test you when it comes to conditioning.
Riveiro pointed out the continuity at Pirates will put them in good stead for the forthcoming season.
“If you look carefully, this is the starting XI that played the Nedbank Cup final [where Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in early June], with Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng on the field and not Evidence Makgopa and Innocent Maela.
“There is a continuation of what we were doing. The 20 players we took to that final are still in the group. There are some recruitments, some people who are new to the team and they are helping us a lot already.
“At the same time there are a lot of concepts that are working well because we are in our third season together — it is two years and one month together. There are things you can recognise [where you see] playing is playing.”
Riveiro praises job done by Pirates’ conditioning team
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United played their absorbing MTN8 quarterfinal clash at a high tempo for 120 minutes, an interesting development given it was the first competitive match of the 2024-25 season.
The Buccaneers won 3-1 at a exuberant Orlando Stadium to book a place in the semifinals and stay on course to defend their crown as Monnapule Saleng’s (92nd minute) and Evidence Makgopa’s (107th) goals in extra time sealed their victory.
This was after they could not be separated after 90 minutes after goals by Bucs’ Olisa Ndah (44th) and United's Vincent Pule (49th), who chose not to celebrate after he scored against his former team.
“We have a high-level strength and conditioning department. When we were [on preseason camp] in Spain we had a lot of time to work with the guys,” Riveiro said.
“We played four games in a rhythm we are not used to — the opponents we played against were also at the beginning of their preseason, but the quality was good.
“This performance was one of the consequences of good preparation — we are ready at the beginning of the season.
“We are happy to have that extra boost for this first game against an opponent like SuperSport, who will always test you when it comes to conditioning.
Riveiro pointed out the continuity at Pirates will put them in good stead for the forthcoming season.
“If you look carefully, this is the starting XI that played the Nedbank Cup final [where Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in early June], with Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng on the field and not Evidence Makgopa and Innocent Maela.
“There is a continuation of what we were doing. The 20 players we took to that final are still in the group. There are some recruitments, some people who are new to the team and they are helping us a lot already.
“At the same time there are a lot of concepts that are working well because we are in our third season together — it is two years and one month together. There are things you can recognise [where you see] playing is playing.”
SuperSport a difficult team to beat, Riveiro says
After Yanga thrashing, Chiefs hope signings bolster depth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Young Africans give new Chiefs coach Nabi a headache
Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach
Betway takes on R900m title sponsorship of PSL
Pirates’ coming season is about challenging for the PSL title
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.