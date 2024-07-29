After Yanga thrashing, Chiefs hope signings bolster depth

Rwanda international goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has signed for Kaizer Chiefs from TS Galaxy. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS FX/X
After a 4-0 preseason drubbing by Young Africans that exposed the cracks in Kaizer Chiefs’ overall quality, the club and new coach Nasreddine Nabi will hope new signings Fiacre Ntwari and Rushwin Dortley can help add depth.
Amakhosi confirmed the signings before their Toyota Cup game against Yanga where Amakhosi’s fans who packed Free State Stadium left disappointed on Sunday.
Chiefs are hoping to reverse an embarrassing nine seasons without a trophy in the forthcoming campaign.
Dortley, 22, showed potential for relegated Cape Town Spurs last season, earning 26 Premiership and two cup appearances.
Rwandan goalkeeper Ntwari impressed for TS Galaxy after signing from AS Kigali in July 2023, playing 24 league and cup games as the Rockets finished sixth in the Premiership.
He arrives to beef up a department where 36-year-old Bafana Bafana legend Itumeleng Khune was not included in Chiefs’ preseason squad as negotiations continue on his future role at the club, if any.
The pair join well-travelled 26-year-old defender Bongani Sam as Amakhosi’s signings of the preseason so far.
Chiefs said Ntwari “joins after penning a four-year contract with a one-year option” and Dortley has signed “a three-year deal with a one-year option”.
Sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said Ntwari, Rwanda’s No 1, brings more international experience to Chiefs’ keeping department that also includes Bafana international Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen and youth product Karabo Molefe.
“With his experience at club and international level, he is going to be a great addition to the goalkeeping department and our squad,” Motaung Jnr said.
On Dortley, he said: “Just like the other two guys, we are looking forward to his contribution in our team. He is a quality defender who has played for the junior national teams. We believe he will add a lot of value to Kaizer Chiefs, especially at the back.”
Motaung Jr has indicated Chiefs will continue to sign in key areas before the August 3 kickoff to the season.
Chiefs, who finished in their worst position of 10th place in 2023-24, are not involved in the MTN8 quarterfinals set to kick the season off this weekend, though the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to officially release the knockout cup’s fixtures.
With Fifa international dates complicating matters, the PSL kickoff is set for September 10.
