Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach

Doctor Khumalo of Kaizer Chiefs interacts with fans. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has explained how he thinks Amakhosi will look in the new season under coach Nasreddine Nabi, as he believes they will improve.
The Tunisian coach took over the coaching role at Chiefs after signing a two-year contract and arrived with his four technical team members to help him bring back success to the club.
Nabi and Chiefs return to the country on Thursday after a three-week preseason camp in Turkiye, and Khumalo is confident they will do well.
From what I’ve seen, and looking at the CVs of the coaches, it looks like we are in for a good season.
“I understand there have been years without a trophy [at Kaizer Chiefs]. Clubs go through the same phase,” Khumalo said.
“Liverpool experienced that and some of the teams in Europe, but I strongly believe that with the kind of technical team they have assembled, it will probably change things at the club.
“Players will now start to perform. I’m not saying they were not performing. It was just a footballing phase they were experiencing. From what I’ve seen, and looking at the CVs of the coaches, it looks like we are in for a good season.”
Nabi is expected to show his hand in the inaugural Toyota Cup where Chiefs face Yanga of Tanzania at the Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Meanwhile, after Sundowns parted ways with Rulani Mokwena, who has since joined Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, Khumalo does not believe it will have an impact on Masandawana as he says Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi are capable of leading the team.
“I don’t think it will be a train smash. If Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi [take over] or [whether] Sundowns appoint a new coach, they have proven in the past years that they have a plan,” he said.
Khumalo will be among the legends playing for Chiefs in their match against Bloemfontein Celtic legends as a precursor to Sunday’s friendly against Yanga.
Former Chiefs players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala, Brian Baloyi, Josta Dladla, Collins Mbesuma and Cyril Nzama have been named in a legends’ squad that will be coached by Thabo Mooki.
Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach
Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has explained how he thinks Amakhosi will look in the new season under coach Nasreddine Nabi, as he believes they will improve.
The Tunisian coach took over the coaching role at Chiefs after signing a two-year contract and arrived with his four technical team members to help him bring back success to the club.
Nabi and Chiefs return to the country on Thursday after a three-week preseason camp in Turkiye, and Khumalo is confident they will do well.
“I understand there have been years without a trophy [at Kaizer Chiefs]. Clubs go through the same phase,” Khumalo said.
“Liverpool experienced that and some of the teams in Europe, but I strongly believe that with the kind of technical team they have assembled, it will probably change things at the club.
“Players will now start to perform. I’m not saying they were not performing. It was just a footballing phase they were experiencing. From what I’ve seen, and looking at the CVs of the coaches, it looks like we are in for a good season.”
Nabi is expected to show his hand in the inaugural Toyota Cup where Chiefs face Yanga of Tanzania at the Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Meanwhile, after Sundowns parted ways with Rulani Mokwena, who has since joined Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, Khumalo does not believe it will have an impact on Masandawana as he says Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi are capable of leading the team.
“I don’t think it will be a train smash. If Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi [take over] or [whether] Sundowns appoint a new coach, they have proven in the past years that they have a plan,” he said.
Khumalo will be among the legends playing for Chiefs in their match against Bloemfontein Celtic legends as a precursor to Sunday’s friendly against Yanga.
Former Chiefs players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala, Brian Baloyi, Josta Dladla, Collins Mbesuma and Cyril Nzama have been named in a legends’ squad that will be coached by Thabo Mooki.
Pirates’ coming season is about challenging for the PSL title
My eyes were always her: Komphela returns to Sundowns
Rulani Mokwena announced as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Maart promises Chiefs will deliver
Dove injury a blow to Chiefs preseason in Turkey
We have found the right man, says Chiefs boss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.