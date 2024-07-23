Pirates’ coming season is about challenging for the PSL title
Players are hoping the drought will come to an end
23 July 2024 - 14:52
It has been 12 years since Orlando Pirates players made their way to the podium to collect Premier Soccer League (PSL) championship medals, but there is genuine hope from players that the drought may come to an end next season.
Speaking at the launch of their new jersey, Pirates players Thabiso Monyane, Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula shared the sentiments that a challenge for the league title is long overdue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.