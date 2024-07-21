Ten Hag credits United’s leadership for proactive transfer moves

Bengaluru — Manchester United are on the front foot in the transfer market thanks to the club’s leadership making quick and decisive moves to secure new players early, manager Erik ten Hag said after the signing of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Since British billionaire and INEOS chair Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford, acquiring a 25% stake in February, United have not only witnessed a new hierarchy, but also benefited from new ideas.