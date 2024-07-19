Sport / Soccer

What Man United fans can expect from Zirkzee

19 July 2024 - 05:00
by Lori Ewing
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Joshua Zirkzee signed for Manchester United on Sunday after an excellent season with Serie A club Bologna. Fle photo: ALBERTO ;INGRIA/REUTERS
Joshua Zirkzee signed for Manchester United on Sunday after an excellent season with Serie A club Bologna. Fle photo: ALBERTO ;INGRIA/REUTERS

Manchester — Manchester United newcomer Joshua Zirkzee says fans can expect to see a creative, unpredictable player who developed his skills in cage football, and idolised Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 23-year-old striker signed for United on Sunday after an excellent season with Serie A club Bologna where he scored 11 goals and made five assists and helped them secure a place in the Champions League group stage.

“Yeah, it’s been a roller-coaster the past few weeks, but some very good experiences. I’m very happy to be here,” Zirkzee said in an interview for United’s website.

“Obviously I’m arriving at a good point, making a transfer to Manchester United is obviously something very positive, so yeah, I just can’t wait to get started and continue what I basically did last season.”

The 1.93m Zirkzee is technically gifted for a player his size, which he attributes to his childhood in Spijkenisse, in the south of the Netherlands where he developed his skills in Johan Cruyff cages, enclosed football pitches named after the Dutch football great.

“As a young boy growing up, playing mostly with tougher, bigger guys who are older than you make you adapt, so I think that’s something that you learn at a young age in Holland, especially where I grew up,” Zirkzee said.

Zirkzee during the Uefa Euro 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at BVB Stadion Dortmund on July 10 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. Picture: JORIS VERWIJST/BSR AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES
Zirkzee during the Uefa Euro 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at BVB Stadion Dortmund on July 10 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. Picture: JORIS VERWIJST/BSR AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES

“I'm a creative player, good with the ball, I’m just a bit unpredictable at times.”

He laughingly recounted the countless times he got in trouble with his mother for coming home late.

I'm a creative player, good with the ball, I’m just a bit unpredictable at times.

“I hope she forgives me now for all the times I came home late, or if I broke something in the backyard,” he said. “Eventually it all worked out pretty well, but yeah that was just life back when I was younger, playing football, forgetting about the time and getting back home late.”

Zirkzee said having a Dutch manager in Erik ten Hag “is a privilege” and the added presence of Ruud van Nistelrooy — the former Netherlands and Manchester United player who joined Ten Hag’s coaching staff earlier this week — will help him adjust to his new team. But they are not the only reasons he made the move to United.

“Manchester United is a great, huge club so it’s just an extra privilege and benefit for me,” he said. “Having some Dutch people around obviously makes it a bit easier, but to be fair I’m an easy-going person, I’m not too difficult adapting.

“When I was younger, watching the Dutch national team, Manchester United, watching him [Van Nistelrooy] play, he was one of the guys who you were pretending to be when you were out playing with friends. So having him out here is a bit special, it’s great.”

Zirkzee was a late addition to the Netherlands squad for the European Championship, making his senior debut in the quarterfinal victory against Turkey. On the heels of Euro 2024, he will be given some time off and is not expected to link up with his new teammates until early August.

Reuters

Chelsea’s Fofana labels video posted by teammate ‘uninhibited racism’

Video features song sung by some of Argentina squad about France’s players
Sport
1 day ago

Bucs made hard work count with victory over Sevilla, says Miguel Timm

Pirates are expected to maintain their unbeaten run in their Spanish tour against Granada
Sport
1 day ago

England’s Gareth Southgate stands down, who’s next for the hot seat?

No shortage of speculation about who is in line for football hot seat
Sport
2 days ago

Maart promises Chiefs will deliver

Midfielder Yusuf Maart has described captaining Kaizer Chiefs as a privilege, vowing they will end their prolonged trophy drought in the 2024/25 ...
Sport
2 days ago

European champions Spain have more to come

Players can get even better after Euro win, says coach De la Fuente
Sport
3 days ago

Argentina clinch record 16th Copa America

The win gives gives eight-times Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect send-off
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Glenrose blossoms in ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Campenaerts prevails in three-man sprint to win ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Formula One statistics for the Hungarian Grand ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Thomas leads Open, McIlroy and DeChambeau struggle
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Volleyball at the Eiffel Tower? Paris landmarks ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Chelsea’s Fofana labels video posted by teammate ‘uninhibited racism’

Sport / Soccer

Bucs made hard work count with victory over Sevilla, says Miguel Timm

Sport / Soccer

England’s Gareth Southgate stands down, who’s next for the hot seat?

Sport / Soccer

Maart promises Chiefs will deliver

Sport / Soccer

European champions Spain have more to come

Sport / Soccer

Argentina clinch record 16th Copa America

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.