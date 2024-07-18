Steve Komphela is happy to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix
Steve Komphela says he continued to follow developments at Mamelodi Sundowns after he left the club for Moroka Swallows and Golden Arrows.
Komphela, who left the Brazilians in July 2023 to become coach of Swallows and later Arrows, returned to Chloorkop recently as a senior assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi after the sudden departure of Rhulani Mokwena.
Speaking on the club’s YouTube channel, Komphela said the current technical team and players are going to work hard to ensure the high standards at the club are kept next season.
“The only thing we request is support and what we can promise is to work endlessly,” he said.
“I must hasten to say that I am privileged to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns. Even when I was out there, my eyes were always here, because the work that is done at Sundowns is appealing.
“Whether you are outside or inside, you are bound to look at it. We are just looking forward to the season and with the changes it is obviously going to be a moment of new developments.
“In any team development there are five stages, which are the forming, storming, norming, performing and then excellence. At the beginning there is going to be a bit of a storm and it is normal because I am taking a seat that was occupied by you and it is feeling uncomfortable.
“The same energy and vibe from our people, the success of Mamelodi Sundowns is institutional, these are the people who brought us the Champions League star and we are blessed to have them.”
My eyes were always her: Komphela returns to Sundowns
Komphela left the Brazilians in July 2023
Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix
Steve Komphela says he continued to follow developments at Mamelodi Sundowns after he left the club for Moroka Swallows and Golden Arrows.
Komphela, who left the Brazilians in July 2023 to become coach of Swallows and later Arrows, returned to Chloorkop recently as a senior assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi after the sudden departure of Rhulani Mokwena.
Speaking on the club’s YouTube channel, Komphela said the current technical team and players are going to work hard to ensure the high standards at the club are kept next season.
“The only thing we request is support and what we can promise is to work endlessly,” he said.
“I must hasten to say that I am privileged to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns. Even when I was out there, my eyes were always here, because the work that is done at Sundowns is appealing.
“Whether you are outside or inside, you are bound to look at it. We are just looking forward to the season and with the changes it is obviously going to be a moment of new developments.
“In any team development there are five stages, which are the forming, storming, norming, performing and then excellence. At the beginning there is going to be a bit of a storm and it is normal because I am taking a seat that was occupied by you and it is feeling uncomfortable.
“The same energy and vibe from our people, the success of Mamelodi Sundowns is institutional, these are the people who brought us the Champions League star and we are blessed to have them.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.