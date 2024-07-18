Sport / Soccer

My eyes were always her: Komphela returns to Sundowns

Komphela left the Brazilians in July 2023

18 July 2024 - 15:53
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Steve Komphela is happy to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Steve Komphela is happy to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix

Steve Komphela says he continued to follow developments at Mamelodi Sundowns after he left the club for Moroka Swallows and Golden Arrows.

Komphela, who left the Brazilians in July 2023 to become coach of Swallows and later Arrows, returned to Chloorkop recently as a senior assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi after the sudden departure of Rhulani Mokwena. 

Speaking on the club’s YouTube channel, Komphela said the current technical team and players are going to work hard to ensure the high standards at the club are kept next season.

“The only thing we request is support and what we can promise is to work endlessly,” he said. 

“I must hasten to say that I am privileged to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns. Even when I was out there, my eyes were always here, because the work that is done at Sundowns is appealing.

“Whether you are outside or inside, you are bound to look at it. We are just looking forward to the season and with the changes it is obviously going to be a moment of new developments.

“In any team development there are five stages, which are the forming, storming, norming, performing and then excellence. At the beginning there is going to be a bit of a storm and it is normal because I am taking a seat that was occupied by you and it is feeling uncomfortable.

“The same energy and vibe from our people, the success of Mamelodi Sundowns is institutional, these are the people who brought us the Champions League star and we are blessed to have them.”

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Boks count the cost of Ireland series
Sport / Rugby
2.
The second coming of Lukhanyo Am
Sport / Rugby
3.
Coach Rassie reduces Bok squad for Portugal Test
Sport / Rugby
4.
Van Niekerk eyes medals in both relays — and a ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bucs made hard work count with victory over ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.