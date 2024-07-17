Chelsea’s Fofana labels video posted by teammate ‘uninhibited racism’

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates with family after winning the Copa America. Picture: Agustin Marcarian
New York — Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has described a video posted on social media by his club teammate Enzo Fernandez as “uninhibited racism”.
The video, posted by Argentina international Fernandez on his Instagram account, featured a song sung by some of the Argentina squad about France’s players.
Fernandez — a £107m British record signing in February 2023 — said he was “truly sorry” for the video he posted as Argentina celebrated winning the Copa America.
“The song included highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words,” Fernandez, 23, said on Instagram. “I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.”
The French Football Federation said the video included an alleged “racist and discriminatory” chant and that it would file a complaint to global football’s governing body Fifa.
Fifa is also investigating the video, in which several members of the Argentina squad take part in a song originally sung by Argentina fans questioning the heritage of France’s black and mixed race players.
“Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the French Football Federation decided to directly appeal to his Argentinian counterpart and Fifa and to file a legal complaint for racially offensive and discriminatory remarks,” the French Football Federation said.
France international Fofana commented on the video on social media platform X, writing: “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.” The comment was accompanied by a clip from the video.
Fifa and the Argentinian Football Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment. British media reported that Chelsea were investigating the video.
France striker Kylian Mbappe and other players of African descent on the national team received racist abuse after they lost to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, prompting a senior French cabinet member to call for a Fifa investigation.
Argentina beat Colombia to collect a record 16th Copa America title on Sunday.
Reuters
