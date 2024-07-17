Bucs made hard work count with victory over Sevilla, says Miguel Timm

Orlando Pirates in action against Sevilla in Monday night’s friendly, played at the Spanish side’s training ground. Picture: ORLANDO PIRATES/X
Outwitting Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla 2-0 in their backyard was the perfect way for Orlando Pirates to reward themselves for the hard work they’ve been putting in Spain.
This is according to midfield workhorse Miguel Timm, who, alongside Kabelo Dlamini, were on target for the Buccaneers as they stunned Sevilla in a friendly, played at the Spanish side’s training ground on Monday night.
“This is all the hard work we’ve put in so far and everyone knows how tough it has been in camp.
“We’ve hardly had any rest ... two sessions a day and to reward ourselves, this [the win against Sevilla] is what we deserve,” Timm, who neatly flicked home Relebohile Mofokeng’s corner to put Pirates ahead in the 21st minute, told the side’s media department.
“I am just happy for the execution of what we’ve been doing at training. However, the result was a cherry on top but we are happier with the execution of the tactics we’ve been working on, especially the set pieces.”
It was Pirates’ second friendly of their preseason tour of Spain after playing a 2-2 draw against English second-tier side Plymouth Argyle, who are mentored by Manchester United great Wayne Rooney, in Malaga on Friday.
Dlamini, whose brilliantly curled effort from outside the box in the 81st minute sealed the deal for the Sea Robbers, was thrilled to find the back of the net in what was his first game of this tour after missing the game against Rooney’s side.
“It was a tough game but I am happy that we managed to push with the gents. It was my first preseason game and I am happy I managed to get a goal against a team like Sevilla.
“I am glad we managed to cope defensively and I hope we are going to go to SA to push,'' Dlamini said.
Pirates were expected to maintain their unbeaten run in their Spanish tour against Granada, who were relegated from La Liga last season, at Banús Football Centre in Malaga later on Wednesday.
