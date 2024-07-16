Maart promises Chiefs will deliver

Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Midfielder Yusuf Maart has described captaining Kaizer Chiefs as a privilege, vowing they will end their trophy drought in the 2024/25 campaign under new technical team, led by coach Nasreddine Nabi.
After the departure of Keagan Dolly and the removal of Itumeleng Khune from the playing personnel, it seems Maart has been chosen as the official skipper ahead of the new season. Maart was handed the armband when Dolly was unavailable last season under interim coach Cavin Johnson. Under coach Molefi Ntseki early last season, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen captained Amakhosi.
.
“We have 11 leaders on the field but the captain's armband was given to me, so it’s a privilege to captain the biggest team in SA,” Maart told the club’s media department in Turkey, where they are holding their preseason camp.
“The past two seasons were tough, but I think this season is going to be nice for me and the team. Our goal is to achieve what everyone wants to achieve... we will win something this season.”
Nabi, who arrived with his own technical team comprising first and second assistant coaches in Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando da Cruz respectively, alongside goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach Safi Majdi, penned a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.
“This preseason is quite different because it’s a new technical team and everyone has his own ideas and the schedule for training and stuff [are different from what they are used to],” Maart said.
Meanwhile, utility left-back Edmilson Dove and new recruit Bongani Sam have returned home after suffering injuries in Turkey. Chiefs are yet to confirm Sam’s capture but the left-back was already part of the squad in Turkey before sustaining the injury that left him using a moon boot to walk.
Dove and Sam join Dillan Solomons, George Matlou, Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane on the injury list of Amakhosi.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch have continued to boost their squad for next season with the acquisition of attacker Lehlogonolo Mojela from TS Galaxy on a long-term deal.
Mojela joins Stellies after a good campaign with the Rockets where he scored seven goals in all competitions. He follows midfielder Sanele Barns who has arrived in the Cape winelands from Richards Bay.
Chippa United signed two more players at the weekend, bringing the number of recruits to nine ahead of the new season.
The Gqeberha side have signed winger and former Baroka player, Boy Madingwane, and defender Seun “Tower” Ndlovu, both on three-year contracts.
Ndlovu, who hails from Bushbuckridge, walked away with the player of the tournament award at the ABC Motsepe League play-offs in Upington, Northern Cape, while playing for Kruger United.
The two new players join veteran midfielder Andile Jali, former TS Galaxy midfielder Aphelele Teto, on loan from Scottish side Livingston, and winger Giovanni Philander, Xolani Sithole, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko and Blessing Jali.
Maart promises Chiefs will deliver
Amakhosi send Sam, Dove home from preseason camp in Turkey after injuries
Midfielder Yusuf Maart has described captaining Kaizer Chiefs as a privilege, vowing they will end their trophy drought in the 2024/25 campaign under new technical team, led by coach Nasreddine Nabi.
After the departure of Keagan Dolly and the removal of Itumeleng Khune from the playing personnel, it seems Maart has been chosen as the official skipper ahead of the new season. Maart was handed the armband when Dolly was unavailable last season under interim coach Cavin Johnson. Under coach Molefi Ntseki early last season, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen captained Amakhosi.
.
“We have 11 leaders on the field but the captain's armband was given to me, so it’s a privilege to captain the biggest team in SA,” Maart told the club’s media department in Turkey, where they are holding their preseason camp.
“The past two seasons were tough, but I think this season is going to be nice for me and the team. Our goal is to achieve what everyone wants to achieve... we will win something this season.”
Nabi, who arrived with his own technical team comprising first and second assistant coaches in Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando da Cruz respectively, alongside goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach Safi Majdi, penned a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.
“This preseason is quite different because it’s a new technical team and everyone has his own ideas and the schedule for training and stuff [are different from what they are used to],” Maart said.
Meanwhile, utility left-back Edmilson Dove and new recruit Bongani Sam have returned home after suffering injuries in Turkey. Chiefs are yet to confirm Sam’s capture but the left-back was already part of the squad in Turkey before sustaining the injury that left him using a moon boot to walk.
Dove and Sam join Dillan Solomons, George Matlou, Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane on the injury list of Amakhosi.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch have continued to boost their squad for next season with the acquisition of attacker Lehlogonolo Mojela from TS Galaxy on a long-term deal.
Mojela joins Stellies after a good campaign with the Rockets where he scored seven goals in all competitions. He follows midfielder Sanele Barns who has arrived in the Cape winelands from Richards Bay.
Chippa United signed two more players at the weekend, bringing the number of recruits to nine ahead of the new season.
The Gqeberha side have signed winger and former Baroka player, Boy Madingwane, and defender Seun “Tower” Ndlovu, both on three-year contracts.
Ndlovu, who hails from Bushbuckridge, walked away with the player of the tournament award at the ABC Motsepe League play-offs in Upington, Northern Cape, while playing for Kruger United.
The two new players join veteran midfielder Andile Jali, former TS Galaxy midfielder Aphelele Teto, on loan from Scottish side Livingston, and winger Giovanni Philander, Xolani Sithole, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko and Blessing Jali.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Dove injury a blow to Chiefs preseason in Turkey
We have found the right man, says Chiefs boss
Chiefs to benefit from preseason in Turkey, says Katsande
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.