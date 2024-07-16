England’s Gareth Southgate stands down, who’s next for the hot seat?

England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans after the match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, June 30 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH
London — The search for the next England manager kicked off on Tuesday with plenty of names and no shortage of speculation about who might replace Gareth Southgate in one of the hottest seats in football.
Southgate, in charge since 2016, announced his departure less than 48 hours after England’s second successive European Championship final defeat, this time a shattering 2-1 loss to Spain in Berlin on Sunday.
The news came as no great surprise and turned the spotlight immediately to the future, and whether England should look for another home-grown replacement or seek a standout successor from further afield.
“The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible,” Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said.
“Our Uefa Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed. We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won’t be commenting further on our process until we appoint.”
The next manager will need broad shoulders to carry the burden of expectation and weight of history with England still seeking a first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Picture: LEE SMITH/ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS
Premier League experience is likely to be required, as will the man-management skills of being able to develop and maintain a team spirit and culture while withstanding intense personal criticism. If as expected the FA go for another Englishman, then Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and current England under-21 coach Lee Carsley look like the immediate front-runners.
Southgate was also under-21 coach and started out as an interim solution before being getting the job full time, and Carsley could fit into that scenario. Potter would be available immediately, without a club since being sacked by Chelsea in 2023, while Howe would likely have to take a pay cut.
“Over the years we’ve had every different type of manager; the fashionable, international managers, the best English managers, we’ve had Gareth who’s been through the ranks with younger teams,” former England defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports television.
“Where England go next I don’t know. There’s some obvious contenders, I think Graham Potter will get mentioned and Eddie Howe will get mentioned. I think it will definitely be an English manager... to actually appoint an international manager would be wrong. We need to develop an English coach.”
Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, stellar England players with less successful managerial careers, look well down the list of prospects.
Bookmakers added some international glitter, and a touch of fantasy, with odds on former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, PSG and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel (also ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich) and recently-departed Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.
Other names floating around included former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose club contract runs out in 2025.
William Hill were even offering odds on 74-year-old Arsene Wenger (100-1), Juergen Klinsmann (150-1) and Sam Allardyce (200-1), while England’s Dutch women’s manager Sarina Wiegman was a comparatively competitive 50-1.
England’s Gareth Southgate stands down, who’s next for the hot seat?
Reuters
