Dove injury a blow to Chiefs preseason in Turkey

Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match against Stellenbosch FC at Soccer City on 02 April 2024. Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have reported a setback in their preseason camp in Turkey, forcing defender Edmilson Dove to be sent back home.
Amakhosi are in Turkey as they prepare for the upcoming campaign under a new technical team led by Nasreddine Nabi.
The Glamour Boys confirmed that Dove had sustained an injury as the players were being put through their paces by Nabi.
“Kaizer Chiefs’ defender Edmilson Dove has joined the club’s injury list after he suffered an injury during Friday’s session at Amakhosi’s preseason training camp in Türkiye,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.
“The Mozambican international has been examined by the medical team in camp. He will leave Türkiye and head back to SA for a full assessment and medical attention.
“We wish him, and the rest of the injured fellows a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing them back on the training grounds and field of play soon.”
Dove joins the growing list of Amakhosi’s injured players who include Mduduzi Mdantsane, Dillan Solomons, George Matlou and Tebogo Potsane.
Chiefs are expected back in the country before the end of July as they are scheduled to take part in a preseason tournament, the Toyota Cup.
In the tournament, the Glamour Boys will take on Nabi’s former club Young Africans of Tanzania at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 28.
Meanwhile, fellow Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are preparing for the new season in Spain.
The Sea Robbers played a preseason match against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle on Friday.
The clash at Marbella Football Centre ended in a 2-2 draw. Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa and defender Olisa Ndah scored for the Buccaneers.
Freddie Issaka and Callum Wright scored for Plymouth.
The Sea Robbers are set to play their second match on tour when they take on La Liga side and former European giants Sevilla FC at Ramón Cisneros Palacios on Monday, 9pm, SA time.
