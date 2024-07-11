We have found the right man, says Chiefs boss

Nasreddine Nabi in the middle is flanked by his first assistant Khalil Ben Youssef and goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi on the left, and second assistant Fernando Da Cruz and strength and conditioning coach Safi Majdi on the right. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has reiterated the belief that new coach Nasreddine Nabi is the right man to help Amakhosi return to their glory days.
Chiefs have gone nine seasons without a trophy and are pinning their hopes on Nabi to end the drought. On Thursday, the Glamour Boys said Nabi had signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by one year.
In their statement, the Soweto giants also confirmed that the well-travelled Tunisian has brought his own technical staff comprising of first and second assistant coaches in Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando Da Cruz, alongside goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and Safi Majdi, who is strength and conditioning coach.
“We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal,''
Kaizer Motaung Jr.
“We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal,'' Motaung said.
Chiefs, who last tasted silverware when they won the league in the 2014/15 season, are in a preseason camp in Türkiye under the watchful eye of Nabi and his panel.
“The new technical staff have hit the ground running and are all in Türkiye conducting the preseason training camp, where they are assessing the overall state of the playing squad and devising methods and strategies to steer the team in a progressive direction,'' Chiefs said.
Nabi, 58, joins Amakhosi after helping Moroccan side AS Far qualify for the CAF Champions League after finishing runners-up to league champions Raja Casablanca, who are coached by former Orlando Pirates mentor Josef Zinnbauer. Nabi previously won two league titles with Tanzanian giants Young Africans.
We have found the right man, says Chiefs boss
Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi signs two-year deal with Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has reiterated the belief that new coach Nasreddine Nabi is the right man to help Amakhosi return to their glory days.
Chiefs have gone nine seasons without a trophy and are pinning their hopes on Nabi to end the drought. On Thursday, the Glamour Boys said Nabi had signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by one year.
In their statement, the Soweto giants also confirmed that the well-travelled Tunisian has brought his own technical staff comprising of first and second assistant coaches in Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando Da Cruz, alongside goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and Safi Majdi, who is strength and conditioning coach.
“We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal,'' Motaung said.
Chiefs, who last tasted silverware when they won the league in the 2014/15 season, are in a preseason camp in Türkiye under the watchful eye of Nabi and his panel.
“The new technical staff have hit the ground running and are all in Türkiye conducting the preseason training camp, where they are assessing the overall state of the playing squad and devising methods and strategies to steer the team in a progressive direction,'' Chiefs said.
Nabi, 58, joins Amakhosi after helping Moroccan side AS Far qualify for the CAF Champions League after finishing runners-up to league champions Raja Casablanca, who are coached by former Orlando Pirates mentor Josef Zinnbauer. Nabi previously won two league titles with Tanzanian giants Young Africans.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.