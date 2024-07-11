Sport / Soccer

Rulani Mokwena announced as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad

Trainer expected to be joined by assistants Sinethemba Badela and Michael Loftman

11 July 2024 - 20:06
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have announced Rulani Mokwena as their new coach. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca announced Rulani Mokwena as their new coach on Thursday.

Mokwena left Mamelodi Sundowns last week after leading them to a record-extending seventh successive league title, his fourth at Chloorkop over the past four years. 

Mokwena, 37, left the Brazilians after a fallout with sporting director Flemming Berg about incoming and outgoing players, promotion of youth players and the direction the club should take. 

Mokwena is expected to be joined in Morocco by trusted lieutenants Sinethemba Badela and Michael Loftman who will work with him as assistants.

A few days after his shock departure from Chloorkop, he penned a heartfelt letter thanking the owners of the club, the Motsepe family, the players and fans for their support. 

By joining Wydad, Mokwena follows in the footsteps of Pitso Mosimane who broke new ground late in 2020 to coach Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Wydad are one of the biggest teams on the continent, but the other drawcard is their participation in the Fifa Club World Cup. 

Though he lost to Esperance in the Champions League semifinal, Mokwena qualified Sundowns for the Club World Cup and he always had a desire to coach at that level against some of the world’s biggest clubs.

