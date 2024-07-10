Richards Bay’s new sponsor to invest R100m

Richards Bay have signed a sponsorship worth R100m from Phakwe Gas and also announced six players as part of their ambitious plans to be competitive in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season.

Richards Bay, who secured their PSL status through the play-offs, have signed Thabiso Kutumela, Keegan Allan, Siyethemba Sithebe, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Sbani Mntungwa and Fezile Gcaba.

Club chair Jomo Biyela also said at their season launch at Richards Bay on Wednesday they have signed a three-year R100m sponsorship with Phakwe Gas.

As part of the sponsorship, Richards Bay will get R20m a year for three years, and the remaining R40m will be used for infrastructure development such as setting up a training centre.